SocGen Q3 earnings beat estimates as investment bank offsets French recession

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s third-largest listed bank, Societe Generale, reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Friday, as the resilient performance of its investment bank offset a sharp decline seen in its French retail division.

SocGen’s third-quarter group net income came in at 295 million euros ($313.2 million), above the 168 million-euro average of 13 analyst estimates compiled by the company.

This was down 80% from a year earlier, as the bank booked 340 million euros in write-downs related to some of its activities in addition to a 270 million euro provision for deferred tax assets.

Both hits were marked on SocGen’s bottom line at the bank’s investor day in September. Group revenue fell 6.2% from a year earlier to about 6.2 billion euros, below the average of 6.3 billion expected by analysts.

SocGen CEO Slawomir Krupa, who took charge of the company in May, is trying to revive the bank’s shares by meeting cost-cutting and conservative targets set in September.

But his medium-term goals, which include a target for modest annual revenue growth of 0 to 2% through 2026, were considered disappointing by investors who expected higher returns to shareholders, sending shares falling more than 10%.

The current year, dubbed a year of “transition” by SocGen, has been marked by the integration of car-leasing company LeasePlan under the brand Avance by the bank’s listed rival ALD. The bank has also finalized the merger of its two French retail networks.

The two transactions have weighed on costs, at a time when the French retail market, unlike other European countries, offers thin margins, even as interest rates have risen at the fastest pace in recent history.

Tight French rules on mortgage rate-setting, combined with the government-set remuneration rate on the country’s most popular savings account, have limited the benefits of higher rates on French banks’ net interest income (NII) – minus earnings on loans. Cost plus.

Excluding two regulated savings accounts, NII at the French retail division fell 27% in the quarter.

To put this into context, SocGen’s investment bank saw sales decline by 0.4%, which is good compared to some of its European peers.

Revenue from trading in fixed income and securities fell 4.6%, outperforming larger French rivals BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Barclays as less volatile financial markets dented investment banks’ earnings.

Sales of the corporate financing and advisory business saw a growth of 2.1%, which helped push the division’s net profit, which was 7.7% higher in the period.

SocGen cut its full-year target for cost of risk – money set aside for bad loans – from guidance below 30 basis points to “below 20 basis points”.

($1 = 0.9419 euros)

(Reporting by Matthew Roseman, editing by Sylvia Aloisi)

