Nov 26 (Reuters) – Manager Eric ten Hag regrets that the top-level football program has stretched beyond the players’ capabilities due to Manchester United’s growing number of injuries this season and the Premier League club’s busy schedule of upcoming fixtures.

Danish pair Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hjolund added to United’s injury problems during the international break, while Lisandro Martínez and Casemiro were already long-term absentees.

The record 20-time top-flight champions are in eighth place after scoring 21 points from 12 matches, their worst start to a season since 1962.

Under the new format from the 2024–25 season, the Champions League group stage will expand from 32 to 36 teams, playing in a single-league format. Each team will play a minimum of 10 games, instead of the current six, against 10 different opponents.

“Every manager is complaining about the schedule,” Ten Hag told reporters. “But still, they keep adding games to the schedule.

“Next year they add two games again (in the new Champions League format) and there are limits… We have already reached the limits. I think we have already reached the limits of what the players can handle. “

United face a tough week away from Old Trafford, visiting Turkish side Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday, followed by a visit to sixth-placed Newcastle United at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

“And then now we see in the first 12 Premier League games, the physical standards are even higher than last year. You have a choice to make. Either you match it with training and preparation, or you leave ,” said the Dutchman.

“So it’s a decision that every club has to take, every team has to take, every individual has to take.”

United face Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, who last week became the first Premier League club to be docked points for breaching financial stability rules.

Everton have dropped from 14th to second from bottom after an immediate 10-point deduction was imposed by an independent commission.

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Claman)

