SoCal housing is so unaffordable that billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated another multimillion-dollar deal to fix the problem

Mackenzie Scott is the gift that literally keeps on giving. The billionaire ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has made it her mission to sell off the bulk of the wealth she obtained from their divorce, and most recently she has focused on tackling the affordable housing crisis in California.

In his latest string of donations to California-based affordable housing nonprofits, Scott gave an “unexpected gift” of $15 million to Culver City, California-based Century Housing, which finances, builds and operates multi-family rental housing. Is. Throughout the state. In September, Scott also donated $8 million to San Francisco-based Bridge Housing and $20 million to the San Francisco Community Land Trust.

This latest donation comes at a time when rent nearly eats up the income of many Southern California residents. As of July, the average monthly rent for a Los Angeles apartment is more than $2,700, according to RentCafe, an Internet listing service for rental properties. CEIC data shows that this is about 60% of the average monthly earnings of an American adult.

“Our work is more urgent than ever as rents continue to rise, putting many Californians at risk of housing instability, including the working poor and seniors,” explains a spokesperson for Century Housing. Luck, “We will use this remarkable gift to increase the supply of affordable housing in SoCal through our investment and development, working with our many partners to provide housing security for more residents – and ultimately more equitable, thriving communities.” Will build.”

Plus, buying a home in California remains impossible for many people, with the California Association of Realtors reporting in August that only 16% of residents qualified to buy a median-priced single-family home during the second quarter of this year. And most people can forget about buying their own home in San Francisco. According to Zillow, the median home price there is more than $1.2 million, although that’s down 9% year over year.

The spokesperson says Century Housing has historically supported rental projects for residents who earn an average of 50% of the area median income level (AMI), which equates to rents equal to about 55% of the market rate. Is.

Scott’s unrestricted donation will help the organization invest in more affordable housing projects such as 1064 Mission Street, a permanent supportive housing site in San Francisco, and Red Tail Crossing, a supportive housing project in Los Angeles.

The spokesperson says Century Housing Corp., the organization’s community development financial arm, also makes loans to developers of affordable housing for low-income residents and workforce housing for moderate-income residents who typically qualify for subsidized housing. Do not happen. One such project is Grant 231 in Palo Alto, California, which will offer 110 affordable housing units for Bay Area teachers. A 131-unit project for residents earning 30% to 60% or less of the area median income is also in the works in Petaluma, an hour north of San Francisco.

Since taking his Giving Pledge in 2019, Scott has donated more than $14 billion to more than 1,600 nonprofit organizations focused on solving a variety of problems, as well as universities, according to the Yield Giving page Is. Scott’s net worth still stands at $38.1 billion, according to forbes, He wrote in December 2021 that his philanthropy was largely driven by his “impulse to help someone.”

Scott wrote, “If you think you know how much impact acting on any one of your impulses can have, you are almost certainly wrong.” “Each unique expression of generosity will have value far beyond what we can imagine or what we can see.”

Subscribe to the CFO Daily newsletter to stay connected to the trends, issues and executives shaping corporate finance. Sign up for free.

Source: fortune.com