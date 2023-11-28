So, you don’t like change? You’ll like irrelevance even less

,

getty

Everywhere we look, change seems to be happening rapidly. Of course, change is inevitable. Change is continuous. Change is always present.

The problem is, as our family gynecologist used to say, for most people it is easier to conceive than to deliver. This truism doesn’t just apply to having children. This also applies to dealing with change.

By almost every account, most leadership strategies aimed at bringing about change are doomed to failure.

The Association for Corporate Growth, a top player in the mergers and acquisitions sector, says only 20% of deals meet original expectations. The Association for Talent Development, the world’s leading group of professionals on workplace learning and performance, says employers are spending record amounts on training. As yet quality magazine Report that less than 30% of all training is being used on the job after one month.

At a time of widespread agreement that education reform is vital to America’s future, the National School Board Foundation says systemic reform almost always fails due to poor implementation.

How challenging are effective change and implementation? Consider this analogy of a chief operating officer of a large corporation, cited in Harvard Business Review,

“It’s like the company is going through four medical procedures at the same time. One person is in charge of a root canal, another person is fixing a broken leg, another person is working on a dislocated shoulder, and yet another person is getting rid of gallstones. Each operation is successful, but the patient dies of shock.

Here’s a story to help put all this in perspective.

When our children were very young, my wife and I took the family on a cross-country trip. Many days near the car can be challenging, especially when many conversations begin with the question “Are we there yet?” So, we planned every detail of the trip carefully.

For each of our various stops along the way, we reserved a room at the Howard Johnson Hotel. We knew that all over the country these hotels were decorated with exactly the same wall colours, lamps and bedsheets. To help your kids feel “at home” every night, we also specified that each room should have a bed on the right side and a TV on the left side. Equality, we reasoned, would be comfortable.

It seemed like the trip was going well. The children were patient and the parents were still relatively sane. Then on the third night we checked into another Howard Johnson hotel. As we walked into our room – which was identical to the room we had slept in that week – our four-year-old son threw up his hands and said in a tone of extreme frustration, “We’re driving forever And we keep coming back to the same place!”

Exactly the same change can be felt. Despite your best efforts, some people will continue to ask “Are we there yet?” Some people wouldn’t mind traveling, just not in the direction you’re going. Others will resist getting in the car at all.

For most people, change is a really big deal. Change may include the adoption of new technologies, reengineering, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, culture blending, or many other forms. Change is a big deal because it often requires us to leave our comfort zones. Change is a big deal because it affects our emotions and devotion, some of which we cannot even see.

The big thing about change is usually not about strategy or structure or systems. All these things are definitely important. But the root of it all is Emotion, In the world of human commerce, nothing changes unless people’s behavior changes. And the kind of behavior change that results in lasting (durable) change must involve people’s emotions – emotions that include belief, confidence, passion and all the other intangible but very real things that make us human.

You can rent a person’s back and hand, but you have to earn their head and heart.

Change is really a big thing. Work hard to accommodate people’s emotions – their minds, hearts and hopes – and your change effort could be one of the success stories.

Source: www.bing.com