So why isn't a Pokémon card a security? – Cryptosaurus

Any prospects for crypto legislation were further diminished yesterday, with House Financial Services Committee Chairman Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) announcing he will retire at the end of next year. While his impending departure will create greater urgency for the House to pass major bills, it also means crypto will lose one of its strongest champions at a time when it seems both houses of Congress are deadlocked. went.

The inevitable result is a continued barrage of regulatory uncertainty around digital assets, with any guidance instead pieced together through enforcement actions, mostly brought by the SEC. I’m often skeptical of the crypto industry’s complaints about Gary Gensler (a friendly reminder to check out our new profile here), but I was reminded last week of a concrete area where a lack of clarity can have a real impact. Could. Could: The complex question of whether collectible items like Pokémon cards are securities.

As stated in countless recaps, the SEC is constantly expanding its definition of what a security is – an investment in a common enterprise with the expectation of profits derived from the efforts of others in the world of crypto, and therefore what is under its jurisdiction. Comes. The latest frontier has been non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, such as the memorable Stoner Cats project backed by Mila Kunis.

The idea that digital collectibles are an investment contract appears to draw on the Howey test, the Supreme Court precedent that has established the legal definition of the security. The SEC has argued that the entrepreneurs behind NFT projects promote the assets as investments that will increase in value along with the success of the firm, thus satisfying one of the key aspects of the Howey test. Dissenting commissioners, including “Crypto Mom” and aspiring beekeeper Hester Pierce, have responded that this could open a whole new can of worms. When you buy a Pokemon card, aren’t you hoping that its value will increase due to the marketing success of its parent company? What about non-crypto digital collectibles like skins in video games? Fortnite,

The topic came up repeatedly at a policy summit held in DC last week by the Blockchain Association, a major industry trade group. Crypto advocate and Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) recalled his notable exchange with Gensler during House testimony, where the SEC Chairman said that buying a Pokémon card would not be a security transaction, but if it were on the blockchain This can happen if the token is given. “In their view, the process of tokenization magically transforms non-security into security,” Torres said.

Later in the day, Peers sparked the same debate and questioned whether promoters’ saying the property’s value would increase would make it an investment contract. “We can regulate a lot of the economy, and I don’t think that really makes any sense,” he said, adding that he had broader concerns about Howe in general, not just those related to crypto. How does it apply?

In a futile attempt to find clarity around the question, I spoke to Gary DeWall, senior counsel at the law firm Catton and former senior trial counsel for the CFTC. He pointed to two reasons why NFTs, and collectibles in general, are not securities, at least in his view. First, their non-substitutability, or uniqueness, distinguishes them from traditional securities such as stocks and bonds, meaning that they do not actually represent an investment in a common enterprise, but rather the purchase of a separate asset. Are. Second, their increase in value is not necessarily tied to the underlying project – think, for example, of baseball cards or Beanie Babies, where any speculation about price has been a free market.

As always, DeWall acknowledged that the question could come down to the legal world’s favorite crutch—facts and circumstances. In some collectible projects, where any value is created and maintained entirely by promoters, the assets may resemble securities, such as the SEC’s first NFT case against an LA-based entertainment firm. The only solution would be clear guidance on how to think about the classification of collectibles, and how the SEC will take enforcement actions. Since Congress is as far away as ever from passing legislation, don’t expect it any time soon.

