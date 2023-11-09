To add another ~layer~ to the already complicated Taylor Swift Masters drama, a new report has revealed that her father, Scott Swift, created Absolute Bank when his music catalog was sold to Scooter Braun.

According to worldwide music business, Scott Swift made $15 million on the $300 million deal (henceforth known as the exact dollar figure definition of the all-caps “Absolute Bank”). Before you get caught up in the web of conspiracy theories or worried about Taylor being snubbed and caught up in the royal family feud, grab every available seat and take a breath because it looks like her dad has things just right. Handled it the right way (which is to say, prioritizing my relationship with my daughter over business nonsense).

A source with knowledge of the negotiations involving the hostile takeover of Scooter assured Taylor’s life’s work. entertainment tonight Tai’s father was completely unaware of the deal until it was publicly announced (not that he could do anything about it, because, at Source said, CEO of Big Machine Scott Borchetta controlled 90 percent of the stock so the ball was firmly in his court).

Papa Swift Was He was apparently invited to participate in a super-secret shareholder call about the deal before it was public information, but he was upset when he heard he would be required to sign an NDA that would legally separate him from Taylor. When he was forced to hide the information, he took a tough stance.

This was all confirmed by a source named “Taylor’s representative” (hi, Tree!), who told at,

“There was a shareholder phone call that Scott Swift did not participate in due to a very strict NDA that binds all shareholders and prohibits any discussion without risk of serious penalties. Her father did not attend that call because he did not want to have to hide any information from his daughter.

While it may seem very “sad” that Taylor’s father would have opted out of the meetings/calls/discussions he was required to have, his role as a father to someone who is literally guaranteed to be affected by any NDA Instead of prioritizing his role as a shareholder of Big Machine—worthy news the label would likely have had to share at the time, Borchetta actually publicly claimed more or less the opposite when the sale was announced in 2019. Made an issue of.

In response to Taylor’s scorched-earth Tumblr post about the sale, Borchetta wrote a post of her own called “So, it’s time for some truth…” (complete with passive-aggressive ellipsis), in which they wrote:

“Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, was a shareholder in Big Machine Records LLC. We first alerted all shareholders on Thursday, June 20 to the official shareholder call to be held on Tuesday, June 25. On the 6/25 call, shareholders were made aware of the pending deal with Ithaca Holdings and they had 3 days to do so. All details of the proposed transaction. We then had a final call on Friday, June 28 in which the transaction passed with a majority vote and 3 out of 5 shareholders voted ‘yes’ with a 92% shareholder vote.”

Later in his response post, Borchetta acknowledged that Taylor’s father was not on the call in person, noting that he was represented by an attorney on it, but he also noted that Scott Swift provided all the details. were filled out and then made it seem like it was expected that those details would have been shared with Taylor’s announcement.

“I think it’s somehow possible that his father Scott, 13 Management attorney Jay Shoddys (who represented Scott Swift on the shareholder call), or 13 Management executive and Big Machine LLC shareholder Frank Bell (who represented Scott Swift on the shareholder call) But were) did not do so. Don’t say anything to Taylor in the last 5 days. I think it’s possible she may not have seen my message. But I really doubt she ‘woke up to the news when everyone else woke up.’

While Borchetta’s 2019 post didn’t mention anything about an NDA, assuming one existed and Tree’s unnamed Taylor rep and source are not only pathologically lying about it four years later, it Adds a whole new layer of shade (let’s say it) to the mix like “it’s not so much less important that you/your father did something that I can sue you for”.

Source: www.goodhousekeeping.com