"'So sue me...' Really?": Programmer maliciously sues company that refused to pay $2k

No matter how big, rich or powerless a person or thing is, it ultimately cannot surpass the law. Or avoid it. Or avoid it. Or… you get the point.

Nevertheless, companies allow hot-headed managers to take charge of negotiating and managing the deal. And when it doesn’t go their way, they resort to petty “sue me” tactics, without even thinking that someone might take them up on the offer.

Companies can be as mean as they want, but they can’t actually exceed any contract, let alone the law

Well, this one company tried, but the person they tried with did exactly what they said and sued them – with malicious compliance, of course.

So, after a lawsuit, court ruling, and sheriff’s involvement, the programmer won and got his money back.

Redditor u/Hot_Cryptography552 shared a story of malicious compliance. They told bored panda Sharing this felt like therapy – while close friends knew about this story, OP never really talked about it, so releasing it out into the internet ether felt hard.

So, about 18 years ago, he worked as a full-time programmer but also did some side work.

One such project ended up building a platform for this one company for $2,000 in 2 weeks. The company agreed, but soon began demanding additional facilities and adding new people to each meeting for whom these facilities were available.

It all came to a head when one day the manager called and demanded even more facilities for the fourth or fifth time. Now A complete overhaul of what was done was required.

When the manager was asked about this, he did not take it seriously. One thing led to another and the manager essentially said “Sue me.”

Indicate malicious compliance.

OP did the same. Sued them. And, to recap, the company had no grounds for not paying, their lawyers essentially admitted it and the judge ruled that they had to pay the OP the agreed amount. They didn’t, but then the sheriff got involved. And then magically the money appeared. Complete win all around.

OP shared, “It felt good, especially as my strategy of telling the judge a simple case worked so well.” “I actually laughed out loud when the sheriff called and I heard him on the phone threatening to take away all their computer equipment. However, the whole thing didn’t seem real to me until the check cleared.”

The comments section was quite active, with people sharing advice and stories and programmers providing references.



People loved the story and at the time of writing this article it has received 6,600 upvotes. And one of the first things commentators tackled was to explain that the way the Sheriff managed to get the job done so quickly was actually with the powers and methods vested in him by law.

You see, in many places across America, sheriffs maintain broad jurisdiction and primary law enforcement responsibilities. Depending on the state, they may oversee local jails, transport prisoners and detainees, investigate crimes, and serve as coroners. And as was hinted at in the story, the sheriff also has the power of forfeiture, meaning they can seize property. So, you can guess why the sheriff’s call fixed things Fast,

The comments section is also where we learn that this was a relatively small project, hence its price tag of $2,000. However some quoted much larger sums.

Looking back, the OP notes that they might have done things differently now, like asking for half in advance, creating a project plan with milestones with payments for each of them, and so on.

The OP told Bored Panda that it’s hard to say whether the company was generally anarchic or clever in its approach to this whole situation: “I only had a small window into their operations in one office, so I can’t imagine the level of chaos. Not sure about the whole company. I was just consulting for them on a part-time basis. In the months I worked for them, I didn’t even spend a total of 20 hours face to face with them. The manager was either chaotic Or was clever, honestly I think more of the latter.”

Despite this, the company suffered losses due to its questionable decision-making. The OP found that in addition to the $2,000 check they received, there probably would have been a few thousand dollars spent on lawyers and management and executive preparation for the case, as well as several thousand dollars for time spent in meetings by all the staff. Must have gone. Overall, it’s likely over $10,000 in time and effort, plus the money they paid the OP.

