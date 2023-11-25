So much for a soft start: Hornstra Dairy Farm in Whitman has been busy since day one

WHITMAN — Hornstra Dairy Farm had a soft opening at its new location in Whitman last week, but the ice cream stand and dairy store employees have been hard at work since day one.

Of course, this isn’t really the worst situation a new business can face.

To be fair, Hornstra is hardly a new business. It has a history on the South Coast spanning over 100 years and is heading into its fifth generation of family ownership.

Norwell has a seasonal ice cream stand at the main Hornstra location (Whitman’s is open year-round) and a large dairy store that also carries meat, produce, and ready-to-heat meals.

An antique milk truck stands outside the new Hornstra Dairy Farm store in Whitman on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

It is a working dairy farm whose cows provide the milk for its products. The company also delivers milk.

The Whitman location opened Nov. 13 on the site of the former Peaceful Meadows, which was purchased by John Hornstra, owner of the dairy farm of the same name, during an on-site auction last August.

New signs and fresh coats of paint are only superficial signs of the extensive renovations and upgrades Hornstra is doing to modernize the business, notably returning the cows to 55 acres of pasture for collecting milk on-site and making ice cream. In the light of the plan to bring. ,

Real question: What’s Hornstra’s ice cream like?

“I can actually taste the chocolate,” said Dianne Baranowski while working on her chocolate walnut ice cream cone.

“And that’s supposed to be just one scoop,” said her friend Teresa Jasinski, holding up her own giant cone.

Employee Julie Murphy, who worked for Peaceful Meadows for seven years, refills the ice cream freezer at the new Hornstra Dairy Farm store in Whitman on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Both grew up in the area and enjoyed their meals sitting on the fence railing near the ice cream stand. They were accompanied by Jasinski’s 2-year-old granddaughter, Madison, whose ice cream-covered lips and chin were testament to her taste.

Baranowski said he was pleasantly surprised to see that the new business offered Hot Fudge and Jimmys — or sprinkles, depending on your naming preference.

“I’m really happy (Hornstra) decided to buy the place,” she said.

Standing queues at dairy stores

While there were two or three customers at each open window at the stand, the dairy store a few steps away was equally bustling with activity.

The close quarters inside, which cashiers said will be expanded as part of renovation plans, give customers plenty of room to get ice cream, milk, eggnog and other treats before checking out.

The cashiers were busy answering questions about the store’s plans to increase sales. The cashiers were still adjusting the registers as well as the new scales that had arrived that day.

Customers line up at the register at the new Hornstra Dairy Farm in Whitman on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Leaving the shop with bread and two bottles of milk, a man, who did not give his name but said he lived in Abington, described what brought him there.

“I was hearing so much about it that I wanted to check it out,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve drank milk in a glass bottle since I was 10, so it takes me back.”

Dairy stores in both Whitman and Norwell are open daily from 10am to 6pm While the ice cream stand in Norwell is closed for the season, the one in Whitman is open from noon to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

