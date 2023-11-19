So Meta: Beauty boldly enters the virtual world • T Australia

If your beauty regimen doesn’t yet include virtual consultations and try-ons for skin care and makeup, online tutorials and the creation of new looks in cyberspace, now is the time to discover the future face of beauty. As digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) consume everything, everywhere, beauty brands are accelerating new initiatives to attract and retain customers, including uber-tech-savvy Gen Z and Millennials and engaged Joining the Boomers who demand the luxury of convenience. ,

A 2022 study from Accenture found that the growing use of technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is powering investments in new capabilities and experiences that blend the physical and the virtual. “For consumer-facing companies, it’s not about making decisions If They’re going to move into the metaverse, it’s up to them to decide how,” commented Jill Standish, senior managing director and global head of Accenture’s retail industry group.

Think of the metaverse as a pervasive virtual world that mirrors the physical world through interconnected networks so users can have experiences, interact, and transact; In this region, the cosmetics industry can increase both consumer engagement and purchasing opportunities. The most prominent example of how beauty brands are meeting this new reality is the adoption of virtual try-on (VTO) technology, which is so compelling because the look it creates is both instant and personalized. For example, with Estée Lauder’s Virtual Try-On, you no longer need to guess your perfect foundation or lipstick shade, because technology does it for you. Meanwhile, the brand’s iMatch virtual skin analysis tool instantly generates skin care recommendations. Chanel’s free LipScanner app lets users search their surroundings for their favorite shade, snap a photo of it with their smartphone camera, then match it to a Chanel lipstick shade, which they can virtually try on and see through the app. You can order through. As of late 2021, the app included approximately 400 products.

Cult beauty label MAC began its AI/AR journey a few years ago by partnering with Perfect Corp.’s YouCam app to provide customers with virtual try-on experiences for several of its eye and lip products, including textures, Shine and even shine can happen easily. seen. Customer response was so enthusiastic — the brand reported a 200 percent increase in engagement — that MAC now offers more than 1,700 of its products on the app, catering to every skin tone and face shape. The brand has since enhanced the experience with VTO “full looks” including date night and holiday glam. Makeup brand Nars has also implemented virtual try-ons across a wide range of product categories, increasing engagement and sales.

In 2018, L’Oréal Group revealed that it had acquired ModiFace, a Toronto-based tech company specializing in augmented reality apps, whose customers include Shiseido, Estée Lauder and Sephora. L’Oréal Paris Virtual Try On takes the guesswork out of hair color – no more follicular disasters – and a range of makeup looks, either live or after you’ve uploaded a selfie. The beauty giant has also launched Maybelline Beauty app Virtual Makeover. Signaling that this new reality is anything but superficial, L’Oréal is also taking an important step into the world of business. In July, the group announced that executives will soon be able to choose from 12 virtual makeup looks for Microsoft Teams meetings — perfect for appearance-conscious people who don’t have time to execute a full makeup look IRL.

Georgia Hack, chief digital marketing officer at L’Oréal Group, says such technologies reduce uncertainty about how a product will resonate with the consumer, increasing customer trust and increasing sales. “We know there is an intersection between science and technology, including augmented products and increasingly connected and personalized services,” she says. For L’Oréal Group, the future of beauty lies in “creating unique, multisensory beauty experiences”.

Source: taustralia.com.au