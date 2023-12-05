So few jobs have not been created in 2 years. This is exactly what the Fed is expecting.

US job creation fell to its lowest level since 2021 in October.

In October, available job opportunities declined to 8.7 million from 9.4 million in September.

This is likely a welcome development for the Fed, which is attempting to cool the labor market.

Christmas may be coming early for the Federal Reserve, as the latest job openings and labor turnover survey published on Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the US labor market remains cold ahead of the next policy meeting.

Driven largely by the retail sector, the number of job openings declined from a revised 9.4 million job openings in September to 8.7 million by the end of October, below the consensus forecast among economists surveyed by Bloomberg, and The lowest level since the beginning of 2021. ,

There were 3.6 million job losses and 1.6 million layoffs and furloughs, little change month-over-month.

This is potentially a promising development for US central bankers, who are trying to cool the overheated US labor market without provoking a devastating recession. There is a consensus that the Fed has been successful in threading the needle to a great extent.

The latest job opening figures strengthen the case for a soft-landing scenario – job opportunities are growing yet unemployment remains relatively low. Meanwhile, inflation fell to 3.2% on an annual basis in October from 3.7% in September.

“The decline in furloughs has pushed the number of job openings per unemployed American to just 1.3, the lowest since August 2021, well below the peak of 2.0 in March 2022,” said Julia Pollack, chief economist at ZipRecruiter. ” “According to that ratio, a measure of labor market tightness often cited by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, the labor market has declined significantly in recent months.”

At the same time, Pollack said, low and steady layoff rates give workers reason to feel confident, with many demographics in the workforce enjoying greater job security than in pre-pandemic times.

The market expects the Fed to start cutting interest rates from the first quarter of 2024. On Tuesday, CME’s FedWatch tool showed traders a 55% chance of a quarter-point cut by March.

Strategists at ING forecast the central bank will cut rates six times next year, while Barclays expects four cuts in 2024.

