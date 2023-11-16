So Bing Chat is now 'Copilot'? It's confusing, but here are 3 new changes.

According to an announcement during Microsoft Ignite 2023, Bing Chat is now Copilot.

But is it more than just a name change?

Yes and no. You’re not alone in being confused by what’s going on with Bing Chat — er, we mean “Copilot.” But don’t worry, we’ve figured it out for you.

What’s new in Bing Chat (now Copilot)?

there are none Chief Transform that with Bing Chat-turned-Copilot chatbot. “Refinement” is a better word to describe Microsoft’s shocking actions. Let’s take a look at three changes Microsoft has implemented for its AI chatbots.

1. A new house

Copilot, formerly Bing Chat, now has its own standalone webpage. You can access it here: https://copilot.Microsoft.com/

This means you no longer need to visit Bing before you can access Microsoft’s AI chat experience. You can simply visit the webpage above – without Bing Search and other services cluttering your interaction with Copilot. In other words, it’s now a lot more “ChatGPT-like”.

However, interestingly, this link appears to only work on the desktop versions of Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. When we tried to access it on Safari, or any mobile browser (including Chrome), we got the following obstacle:

Not all platforms have access to the new URL. Credit: Kimberly Gedion / Bing Chat

2. A little change

Microsoft has made some visual changes to the rebranded AI chatbot, but they’re arguably inconsequential.

The old Bing Chat looked like this:

Bing Chat Credit: Kimberly Gedeon/Mashable

And here is the rebranded version:

Bing Chat is now Copilot. Credit: Kimberly Gedion/Mashable

Left:

Credit: Kimberly Gedion/Mashable

Correct:

Credit: Kimberly Gedion/Mashable

While the tiles in the new version are smaller, they have the same prompts: Code, Organize, Compare, Write, Create, Laugh, and Travel.

You’ll still be asked to choose your preferred conversation style: constructive, balanced, or precise. Of course, the only major change is the new name (i.e., CoPilot) as well as the tagline: “Your everyday AI companion.” Overall, the UI remains the same, although the theme color has changed from light blue to off-white.

Bing Chat, now Copilot, is still a free experience, giving users access to DALLE-3 and GPT-4. However, if you want to experience Copilot on platforms like Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint, among other popular productivity apps, you’ll need to pay a subscription fee for what Microsoft calls “Copilot for Microsoft 365.”

3. Better security for enterprise users

Copilot is offering free commercial data protection for customers who have Microsoft 365 E3 and E5, Business Standard, and Business Premium accounts. This means that “signals and responses are not saved,” the announcement said. “Microsoft has no direct access to it, and it is not used to train underlying models.”

So users who previously had a Bing Chat enterprise account, or pay for a Microsoft 365 license, get the added benefit of greater data protection.

It will officially come into effect on December 1.

Is it the same?

For non-paying users, Microsoft intends to add commercial data protection over time. But as it is for free users, Copilot has the same data policy as the former Bing Chat and it saves information from your conversations. So if you were a casual, non-subscribing Bing Chat user, the only difference is the name and domain change. You still get access to OpenAI’s GPT-4 and DALL-E 3 models, but you should be careful about what information you share with the chatbot.

To recap, for free users, there’s nothing much to write home about: Bing Chat is now called Copilot and has a new home. Whoop-dee-doo.

