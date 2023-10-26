The SNP has demanded action from the UK Government as new figures reveal that the three parliamentary constituencies facing the highest average rise in energy bills over the past year are in Scotland.

The figures, released in a joint report by Energy UK, Citizens Advice and National Energy Action, show that Na h-Eilean an Eire, Orkney and Shetland and Ross, Skye and Lochaber were hit with energy costs of £227, £219 and Bills are facing the highest average increase. 206 respectively.

Glasgow Central Seat was also 12th on the list, with an average increase of £154 per household expected.

SNP MP David Linden called for action (Andrew Milligan/PA)

At the other end of the scale, Esher and Walton, Chesham and Amersham and Beaconsfield will see prices fall by an average of £159, £157 and £150.

The biggest fall in Scotland will be seen in the East Dunbartonshire seat – widely considered one of the wealthiest north of the border – where forecasts suggest bills could fall by an average of £104.

Broken down by the party representing each seat, the figures show that SNP constituencies will see an average increase of £54, compared to £32 for Labour, £19 for Liberal Democrat and £17 for Conservative seats.

The SNP has long called for greater intervention from the UK government on energy bills, with MP David Linden – the party’s social justice spokesman – urging the Chancellor to use North Sea oil revenues to fund rebates on bills, with It is suggested to follow the same Scottish. The Government’s Scottish Child Payment.

The benefit gives £25 per child per week to the worst-off families in the country and has been praised by poverty campaigners.

Mr Linden said: “Families across Scotland are paying the price for Westminster’s failure.

“Scotland is an energy-rich country with abundant natural resources. Therefore, it is ironic that households in these islands remain fuel poor, with the top three constituencies seeing the highest energy bill increases in Scotland.

“For too long the UK treasury has plundered the profits generated from Scotland’s natural resources, while seeing nothing in return.

“Instead, Westminster should use these profits to give households in Scotland a £400 energy rebate, and match this with progressive Scottish Government policies such as the Scottish Child Payment to ease the worries of families this winter “

In its report, the charity showed that the three highest increases across the country will be seen in the South West (£74), Wales (£58) and Scotland (£56).

They also called for action from the government, urging the Chancellor to reinstate a targeted version of the energy price guarantee, urgently implement energy efficiency measures and develop a framework that would ultimately lead to a social tariff – in which benefits would be People with will pay less in bills. ,

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “We do not recognize these estimated figures, which are clearly based on incomplete analysis. In fact, energy prices have improved significantly since last year, which is good news for households who have seen their energy bills drop.

“We recognize that people are facing cost-of-living pressures and we are supporting the most vulnerable this winter, including three million households with £150 off their energy bills through the Warm Home Discount Are included. This comes in addition to the £900 cost of living boost for those in need – as well as the nearly £40 billion provided last winter to cover almost half of a typical household’s energy bill.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and review options in relation to the most vulnerable households.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com