November 18, 2023
SNP-appointed entrepreneur earns £150k of public cash in a year


Scotland’s chief entrepreneur, who was appointed by the SNP executive last year, earned a whopping £150k for a year’s work. Mark Logan, former chief operating officer of SkyScanner, was given a job worth around £2,000 a day for Entrepreneurship and the Net.

And the Scottish Daily Express can reveal that despite being paid public cash to do their job, they have no formal requirement to give details of all their meetings. His initial appointment was to help boost the struggling Scottish economy after Covid and Nicola Sturgeon’s fractured relationship with business.

He organized or attended a total of 252 meetings between July 2022 and September 2023, meaning he was being paid £585.25 per summit. He was previously forced to defend his “huge” salary and claimed that his experience in the business world was worth it.

In the few minutes provided by the Scottish Government, he aligned himself with the Scottish Greens and their anti-consumerism methods by saying that without business, Scotland would struggle. In a meeting with former Deputy First Minister John Swinney he said that he “saw his role in the context of the real-world situations in which people now find themselves.”

Read more: Independence supporter Brian Cox says he will only return to Scotland if he dies

Mr Logan said he “disagrees with the notion that focusing on business is automatically contrary to social conscience. This wasn’t just about unicorns and the enrichment of a few individuals, it was about giving people collectively more and better opportunities.” They will thrive if we are able to provide them with great careers.”

The lead entrepreneur appeared before the MSP in January where he insisted that he provided value for money and that he did not charge any fees for most of his work. The substantial amount he earned at the end of August 2023 was £154,661.06, not including VAT.

Mark Logan is the former Chief Operating Officer of Scanners.

Mr Logan pointed to a review of the Scottish technology ecosystem and a report on the participation of women and ethnic minorities in entrepreneurship as some of his key milestones during the role. The businessman typically works around two days a week, which was investigated by Scottish Tory MSP Graham Simpson.

Source: www.scottishdailyexpress.co.uk

