Don’t like skiing? Try these winter vacations instead.

By Sarah Faith, Senior Values ​​Writer at Responsible Travel

‘Tis almost the season when millions of snow lovers begin their annual pilgrimage to the ski resorts of Europe. But alpine resorts are set to lose up to 70 percent of their ice sheet By the end of the century, will climate change eliminate the traditional winter ski vacation?

For skiers, natural snow is getting harder hard to find, Greater reliance on artificial snow making – which intensively relies on local water resources and releases chemicals – means increasing pressure on environment Already struggling to deal with the large number of visitors over a concentrated period.

The shrinking of the ski season also creates problems for the local economy: Jobs in Alpine Destinations Skiers are rare when they aren’t there.

Here are four ways to have a more sustainable winter holiday.

Try multi-activities in the French Alps

Sally Guillaume runs Undiscovered Mountains, a tour operator on a mission to establish a more sustainable winter sports industry in the French Alps. Their holidays run to the Champsaur Valley of the Écrins National Park, with accommodation in remote hamlets ski resort,

“Reducing the concentration effect of skiing Developing eco- and year-round sustainable tourism is a path to more secure employment and conservation of the alpine environment,” she says.

Its multi-activity holidays aren’t snow dependent, so there’s no need to cancel if the white stuff doesn’t look up – meaning they can support active mountain adventures in all seasons. Ice climbing can be substituted for rock climbing, ski touring Excursions for mountain biking and snowshoeing take place at higher elevations where there is snow.

“We go where the snow is instead of hoping it will make it for us!” Guillaume says.

Six Night Multi-Activity Tour unseen mountains The cost per person, excluding flights, is €698. For an even more climate-friendly escape, take the overnight train from Paris to Briançon and Gap, which runs all year round.

Go snowshoe hiking in Austria

Xenia Ware says, “What becomes memorable for me while hiking in the winter time are those moments when you become aware of life around you – the trails of an ibex or a small The noise of a mountain goat as it passes over you.”

She takes a winter traveling holiday Moalm Mountain Retreat One of the most snow-sure corners of the Alps, in Austrian East Tyrol. For Xania, slowing down in the mountains is about heightening senses that might otherwise be dulled in the hustle and bustle of resort skiing and Europop.

“I love how the same route can become a completely different experience. At every step you get time to look around and admire the mountains as they should be admired, over time and on your own.

Snowshoe Hike and Cross-Country skiing MoaAlm has the same spectacular peaks as the downhill skiing trips at the neighboring Grossglockner Resort, but with an enduring twist. Guests enjoy home-made, plant-based cuisine and the chalet gets its energy from solar panels and sustainable wood pellets.

A six-night full board stay with guided hikes and daily yoga starts from €1,190 per person, excluding flights.

Try Husky Sledding in Finnish Lapland

If you’re looking for adrenaline during your winter vacation, head north to Finnish Lapland. Husky sledding here is an icon of traditional Sami culture – and the heady rush of leading your own team of spirited dogs makes it the perfect way for you to enjoy the fun. winter Thrill.

“We pass through snowy dense forests and past frozen lakes and swamps – places that are inaccessible during the summer,” says Marianne de Batiste, who guides guests on a husky safari in Hariniva, Finland. On a one-week trip you’ll race among traditional huts in the remote jungle sauna And the chance to see the Northern Lights welcomes you every evening.

“We cook traditional Lappish lunches over an open fire,” adds Marianne. “The group also helps us take care of the dogs: feeding them, providing hay for their beds, cleaning and, of course, To caress them.”

Local guides and returning travelers like to emphasize that dogs want to run. But, this does not mean that every Husky safari is created equally responsible. Asking questions before a trip can help you have a good experience dog welfare First: What happens when dogs get too old to run? How are dogs kept stimulated and healthy outside? Winter season,

Combine a husky safari with reindeer sleigh rides, Sami cultural experiences and a visit to a traditional-style Santa’s village for the ultimate family Christmas or New Year fun. Seven Night Husky Safari aurora zone The cost per person, including UK flights, is £2,495.

See winter wildlife in Sweden

You’re not likely to see much wildlife at the top of Red Run. But in the snow-covered valleys around northern Jokkmokk sweden, it is in abundance. Beware of Europe’s largest moose, reindeer, red squirrels and many winter birds.

it’s the ultimate winter Forest The experience – including a campfire lunch, a chance to see the Northern Lights, and an overnight stay in a tented camp in the remote Unna Tjerusj Sami community, part of the Laponia UNESCO World Heritage Area.

Remote landscape in this part of Sweden lapland It may feel pristine, but the rivers, mountains and forests are under constant pressure from mining exploration, logging and dams. Holidays like this – which work with traditional Sámi communities and help make the case for preserving nature in its wild state – can help save this fragile place.

A seven nights A wildlife and winter activity holiday in Northern Sweden costs €2,875 per person, excluding flights. Choose the night train from Stockholm to Luleå and you won’t even need to take an internal flight.

