Snowflake unveils Cortex, a managed service for building LLM apps in the data cloud

Today, Montana-based data-as-a-service and cloud storage company Snowflake announced Cortex, a fully managed service that brings the power of large language models (LLM) to its data cloud.

Unveiled at the company’s annual Snowday event, Cortex uses Snowflake Data Cloud with a suite of AI building blocks, including open-source LLM, to analyze data and build applications targeting various business-specific use cases. Provides to enterprises.

“With Snowflake Cortex, businesses can now harness large language models in seconds, build custom LLM-powered apps within minutes, and maintain flexibility and control over their data – while also visualizing That’s how all users use generic AI to deliver business value,” Sridhar Ramaswamy, SVP of AI at Snowflake, said in a statement.

The offering has gone into private preview today and comes with a set of task-specific models, designed to streamline certain tasks within the data cloud. Snowflake is also using it for three of its General AI tools: Snowflake Copilot, Universal Search, and Document AI.

Building LLM Apps with Cortex

Today, enterprises want to adopt generative AI, but given the barriers associated with the technology – including the need to manage AI talent and complex GPU infrastructure – many find it difficult to bring applications into production. Snowflake Cortex aims to streamline this entire process.

The service provides users with a set of serverless specific and general purpose AI functions. Users can access these functions with calls to SQL or Python code and begin their journey to functional AI use cases – all running on Cortex’s cost-optimized infrastructure.

snowflake cortex architecture

Specialized functions leverage language and machine learning models to enable users to accelerate specific analytical tasks through natural language input. For example, models can extract answers, summarize that information, or translate it into another language. In other cases, they may help make predictions based on data or detect anomalies.

Meanwhile, general-purpose functions create broader options that developers can use. They cover a variety of models, from open-source LLMs like Llama2 to Snowflake’s own proprietary models, including converting text input to SQL to query the data.

Most importantly, these general-purpose functions come with vector embedding and search capabilities that allow users to easily contextualize the model’s responses based on their data and build custom applications that target different use cases. Let’s give. This aspect is controlled with Streamlight in Snowflake.

“This is great for our users because they don’t have to make any provisioning,” Ramaswamy, who founded Neeva when it acquired AI company Snowflake a few months ago, said in a press briefing. “We provision and deploy. It’s just like an API, similar to what OpenAI offers but built right within Snowflake. The data doesn’t go anywhere and it comes with the kind of guarantees that our customers want and demand, that is, that their data is always kept separate. It is never linked to any kind of cross-customer training. It is a safe, secure and highly competitive environment,”

Ramaswamy also emphasized that the offering does not require extensive programming. Users simply need to work in a SQL environment to get the job done.

On the applications front, he said users can easily create conversational chatbots tailored to their business knowledge, such as co-pilots specially trained on support content.

The core LLM experiences are supported by Cortex

While Cortex has just been announced for enterprise use, Snowflake is already using the service to extend the functionality of its platform with native LLM experiences. The company has launched three Cortex-powered capabilities in private preview: Snowflake Copilot, Universal Search, and Document AI.

Co-Pilot works as a conversational assistant to users of the platform, allowing them to ask questions about their data in plain text, write SQL queries against relevant data sets, refine queries, and filter insights. Allows you to do a lot of things.

Universal search strings in LLM-powered search functionality help users find and derive value from the data and apps most relevant to their use cases.

Finally, Document AI helps extract information (such as invoice amounts or contractual terms) from unstructured documents hosted in the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Notably, similar capabilities have also been created by other players in the data industry, including Databricks, which recently launched LakehouseIQ and is one of Snowflake’s biggest competitors.

Informatica and Dremio have also created their respective LLM plays, which allow enterprises to manage their data or query it through natural language input.

More announcements at Snowday 2023

Beyond Cortex, Snowflake announced it is expanding support for Iceberg Tables, enabling users to eliminate silos and unify all their data in the data cloud, and adding new features to its Horizon Governance solution. Capabilities are being added.

This includes data quality monitoring, a new interface for understanding data lineage, advanced classification of data, and a Trust Center to streamline cross-cloud security and compliance monitoring.

Finally, the company also announced the launch of a funding program that intends to invest up to $100 million dollars for early-stage startups building Snowflake native apps.

The program is backed by its own VC arm as well as a number of venture capital firms including Altimeter Capital, Amplify Partners, Anthos Capital, Coatue, ICONIQ Growth, IVP, Madrona, Menlo Ventures and Redpoint Ventures.

