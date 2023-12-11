Snow, rain, high winds hit Northeast as Tennessee recovers from deadly tornado

The combination of heavy rain, snow and wind threatened flooding and power outages across the Northeast on Monday, part of the same storm system that killed six people in Tennessee, where tornadoes tore down homes and injured thousands of people. The electricity went out. Winter season.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning through the evening as snow fell across Vermont and northern New York, where up to 10 inches of snow could accumulate. The weather service said snowfall of up to an inch per hour was possible. Many schools were closed in Vermont.

A mix of rain and snow was falling in New Hampshire and caused minor flooding on some roads in Maine, and high winds were expected in New England on Monday afternoon.

Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain fell overnight in the New York City area, but the storm was moving quickly and flood watches and wind advisories were lifted Monday morning.

Washington DC. Rain and mild temperatures turned to some slushy snow and near-freezing conditions Sunday night in the area, too.

The situation was more dire in parts of Tennessee and Kentucky: Emergency workers and community members were dealing with the consequences of severe storms and tornadoes over the weekend, which damaged buildings, overturned vehicles and knocked out power, killing dozens. People were sent to hospitals. In total, 11 Tennessee counties were affected by Saturday’s tornadoes and severe weather. Weather service teams were out on Monday to assess the damage.

The tornado that struck Clarksville, Tennessee, Saturday, killing three people and injuring 62, was an EF3 with peak winds of 150 mph (241 kph), the weather service office in Nashville announced. It was on the ground for more than an hour, traveling 43 miles (69 kilometers) across Montgomery County in Tennessee and Todd and Logan counties in Kentucky. The tornado’s path was 600 yards (549 m) across at its widest point.

Another tornado that struck the Madison neighborhood just north of Nashville and also hit Hendersonville and Gallatin was an estimated EF2, with winds of 125 mph (201 kph), the weather service said. Authorities said it threw a mobile home onto another home, killing three people inside both homes.

In the Bowling Green, Kentucky, area, an EF1 tornado traveled more than 2 miles with peak winds of 90 mph (145 kph). And in West Tennessee, a survey team determined that an EF1 tornado with peak winds of 110 mph (177 kph) moved about 25 miles (40 kilometers) in half an hour across Gibson and Weakley counties in West Tennessee. , whose maximum width was 600 yards. (549 m), but there were no deaths and only three minor injuries.

“It’s really painful to see, especially during the Christmas season,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee told reporters after touring the damage Sunday. “But then, when you see Tennesseans coming together there is a huge wave of hope.”

