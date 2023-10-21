cxtoday Had a special conversation with Mr. Deepak Toshniwal – Founder of SNOW global business community

1) What was the idea behind Snow?

For the past 75 years, networking has remained stagnant, relying on the same worn-out technologies. With nearly three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and my role as an advisor to various company owners, I have also been an active member of Rotary International. Drawing from my diverse background and experiences, I developed the Snow Global Business Community, which represents a breath of fresh air in the networking landscape. This innovative ecosystem goes beyond the traditional business community model; It embodies a philosophy focused on promoting cooperation rather than competition. Our ambitious mission is to catalyze 25 million global collaborations by uniting like-minded entrepreneurs from around the world. SNOW creates an environment where personal development, knowledge exchange and mentorship are the norm, not the exception. It is a network that breaks free from the monotony of the past and embraces a new era of collaborative entrepreneurship.

2) How is Snow a world first of its kind platform that will help members in networking as well as selling their products and services?

In a world that values ​​collaboration rather than fierce competition, Snow Global Business Community stands as a living testament to this philosophy. This global community thrives with a membership of over 2000 individuals spanning 22 countries. Its grand mission is to catalyze 25 million global collaborations, foster personal growth, promote knowledge sharing, mentorship and expand visibility.

What sets SNOW apart is its innovative approach, built around the concept of an “igloo”, designed to meet a variety of needs. These igloos take various forms, including the City Igloo, which offers networking opportunities online and in person; Pan India Igloo, which facilitates online networking across the Indian subcontinent, and International Igloo, which connects members to a global audience online.

But the Snow Global Business Community is not just about networking. It is a leading force that is redefining the networking landscape. It vigorously promotes and markets the products and services of its esteemed members, as well as generates leads for each member. This revolutionary approach is not limited to India alone; It is a global movement that empowers business owners to create more significant collaborations and produce substantial numbers nationally and internationally.

Within the SNOW community, members benefit from invaluable advice and guidance from experienced advisors. These mentors provide valuable insight and advice, leading members toward their personal and career development goals. In addition, SNOW’s wealth of resources courtesy of its extensive network connects members to specialized knowledge, necessary equipment, and potential funding for their projects. This membership increases visibility within industries and communities, leading to recognition and growth opportunities.

By establishing a dedicated marketplace for its members, Snow Global Business Community has created a centralized platform to showcase their products and services. This not only increases visibility but is also likely to boost sales for participating businesses. Additionally, the lead generation aspect plays a vital role in helping businesses uncover new prospects and take advantage of expansion opportunities. In the world of collaboration, SNOW is the lighthouse guiding businesses toward greater collaboration, recognition, and success.

3) Explain the broad spectrum with which it works.

The SNOW global business community is a testament to the remarkable power of global collaboration. It has successfully bridged the gap between business owners across the globe, uniting them under a common language of commerce and shared growth. India is not just a country but a vast continent in itself. With 29 states, each like its own nation, India’s diversity is its strength. However, SNOW Global ignores regional divisions and languages, and chooses to speak the universal language of business collaboration and transactions.

Within this platform, a diverse spectrum of entrepreneurs and professionals find a common ground. Whether you’re a sole proprietor with a single product or a group dealing in multiple offerings, SNOW offers. Doctors, lawyers, financial advisors, business coaches, astrologers, tailors, small enterprises and MSME business owners all gather here to foster a unique global ecosystem. Geographical barriers dissolve as business owners in the southern regions of India seamlessly engage in commerce and collaboration with their counterparts in other corners of the country. In the SNOW global business community, diversity is not a barrier but a catalyst for success, where the language of opportunity knows no boundaries. This thriving community exemplifies the potential that arises when a shared vision transcends cultural and regional boundaries to create a global village of commerce and development.

4) Discuss your collaboration.

Networking platforms like SNOW Global Business Community have immense potential to foster meaningful collaboration, partnership and knowledge-sharing among its members, providing invaluable resources for business growth. Features like effective tools for communication, collaboration, and even analytics to track promotion and marketing performance are vital for such platforms to thrive.

In the coming era, businesses will transform competition into mutually beneficial partnerships. SNOW has strategically tied up with several partners, including Indo Japan Business Council, Credence in Mauritius and entities in Qatar, Africa, Germany, Bulgaria, Italy and beyond.

SNOW Global Business Community is famous for its role in organizing various events, such as business summits, conclave meetings, business expos and networking gatherings. In a world where networking and collaboration are increasingly becoming the cornerstone of success, the SNOW Global Business Community shines as a guiding beacon of entrepreneurial synergy. With over 2000 members spanning 22 countries and representing a wide variety of businesses, it’s not just a community; This is a movement.

5) How has it created a platform for social entrepreneurship, social work, social activities?

Within the SNOW Global Business Community, I have observed that business on the SNOW platform is conducted as a form of social entrepreneurship, where members engage in selling their products and services as well as problem-solving for their customers. contributing to. This strategic move has the dual benefit of increasing visibility and potentially driving higher sales for participating businesses. The lead generation aspect is equally important, as it can facilitate the discovery of new prospects and avenues for business growth. Under my visionary leadership, SNOW: Global Business Community is on the cusp of revolutionizing the way businesses collaborate and thrive in our increasingly interconnected world. I strongly believe in the principle of giving back to society to the best of my individual ability, and this belief is exemplified through the establishment of the SNOW Foundation and Research Center. This initiative stands as a testament to his dedication towards social work, activities and projects, further cementing his role as a transformational leader in both the business and philanthropic sectors.

6) How do you plan to see yourself in the next 5 years?

SNOW Global Business Community is on an unwavering mission to promote a universal language of business communication, promoting dynamic transactions among its members. With a growing presence in over 100 major cities in India and expanding its reach to at least 25 to 35 countries across the world, SNOW’s impact knows no limits. It stands as a testament to the power of global connectivity and collaboration that transcends geographic boundaries.

In an exciting development, SNOW is set to launch an unprecedented initiative, specifically designed for the youth of India and the global network. The initiative comes with a notable age criteria, wherein individuals aged between 13 to 31 years are welcomed. Youth will find themselves in a world of opportunities, including internships, mentorship, job placement, invaluable guidance for their innovative ideas, hand-holding in the early stages of entrepreneurship, access to incubation facilities, funding support, technology transfer pathways, etc. Even the chance to participate in international youth exchanges. This initiative underlines SNOW’s commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting the ‘Make in India’ movement, setting the stage for a future of innovation, growth and global collaboration.

Source: www.cxotoday.com