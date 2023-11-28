Snoopy, stuffed in a puffer jacket, is being sold in CVS stores across the country, revealing the hold the boomer-aged cartoon dog has on Gen Z.

Good luck finding Snoopy in the blue puffer jacket and green and yellow beanie.

Gen Z has taken over toys at CVS stores across the country.

The puffer jacket points to a bigger trend among the Snoopy generation.

Gen Z is pledging its devotion to the cartoon dog by making a $15 CVS Snoopy plush one of the hottest toys of the holiday season.

The problem now is that the toy—made by the Peanuts brand and sold exclusively at CVS—is becoming harder to get hold of.

On TikTok, young content creators are documenting their journeys in search of the stuffed toy, sharing tips on how to find them and keeping the Snoopy hype alive. On Reddit, CVS employee report About this customers Bothering them about toys. And on eBay, resellers ask double or triple the price for Puffer Snoopy.

Many have been unsuccessful, but some were able to make purchases – and even help others acquire their Snoopy.

“We got lucky right away, we found three of them at a CVS five minutes from home,” Erica Siemasco said. Philadelphia Inquirer. “I knew it was rare, because I was seeing a lot of people on TikTok traveling to multiple CVS locations. I even had comments on my TikTok video of Snoopy asking if I “Can buy other ones I find and send them.”

CVS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Why does Gen Z love Snoopy so much?

The nearly 75-year-old Peanuts characters don’t scream “youth” or “modernity” in any way. The comic strip created by Charles Schultz in the 1950s inspired several iconic television specials.

But for the nostalgic crowd, Snoopy might be the perfect character to live out their “born in the wrong generation” fantasies.

On TikTok, accounts posting old “Peanuts” clips featuring the cute dog get millions of views and hundreds of thousands of followers. In the clip, Snoopy is just falling by himself: Falling Lost in love , dance your heart out , crying in the shower or living your best life dressed like a pretty girl ,

Over the past year, news articles have speculated about why the eccentric dog is experiencing a resurgence in popularity. some people point towards him Careless, childlike attitude , others express nostalgic attraction With character.

One historian told The Atlantic that Gen Z may be embracing the existentialist subtext that the Peanuts characters and Snoopy offer.

Blake Scott Ball, who also wrote “Charlie Brown’s America: The Popular Politics of Peanuts,” said the comic strip – which spawned several classic holiday TV specials – explored socio-political issues troubling Americans at the time, such as Vietnam. Reflects war.

And for a generation standing at the crossroads of myriad crises, it makes sense that they’re leaning on character more than ever.

Ball told the outlet that “Peanuts” is “about the difficulty of existing as a regular human being in the 20th century… how hard it is to handle the enormity of the problems we face, and how difficult it is to deal with all of them in our daily lives.” Putting together life’s “concerns.”

Peanuts did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

