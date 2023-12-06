Snoop Dogg’s business empire: A look at the mogul’s diverse ventures
snoop doggThe hip-hop icon has pushed musical boundaries to create an empire that rivals the portfolios of even the most seasoned entrepreneurs. His ventures are as diverse as his musical influences, spanning from the cannabis industry to the culinary world. Recently, T-Pain humorously commented on Snoop Dogg’s entrepreneurial activities, stating that the rapper’s series of businesses “Out of control,
Snoop Dogg’s business acumen is evident in his strategic investments and partnerships. Their cannabis brand, leaves by snoop, was one of the first celebrity-endorsed marijuana lines, setting a precedent in the industry. Her cookbook, “From Crook to Cook,” invites fans into his kitchen while sharing his favorite recipes and cooking tips. Additionally, his involvement in a fintech venture reflects his foresight in emerging markets.
The collaboration between Snoop Dogg and T-Pain on the track “That’s How We Ballin’” is a testament to their enduring relevance in the music industry. Their first collaboration since 2011, the song features a mix of T-Pain’s signature Auto-Tune vocals . and Snoop Dogg’s effortless flow. The duo’s ability to adapt and innovate keeps them at the forefront of the hip-hop scene.
Snoop Dogg’s commitment to diversity and representation is highlighted by his venture into the gaming industry with Death Row Games, co-founded with his son Cordell. The company focuses on providing a platform for minority creators in the gaming world, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and empowerment in a predominantly homogeneous industry.
Just recently, the rapper surprised fans with a surprise twist when he announced that he was quitting smoking after decades. The next day, he pulled back the curtain on his smoke-free proclamation, revealing that it was a stunt. This was followed by a video introducing the smoke-free stove, which is a collaboration with GE Appliances. This shows how much of a marketing genius he is, hence the number of businesses he owns.
Touting Snoop Dogg’s many business ventures, T-Pain took to Instagram on Monday (Dec.) to share a mini-fridge full of ice cream he got from one of his businesses. He also made jokes about the many hats worn by Snoop. T-Pain then teases Snoop Dogg’s extensive business endeavors, highlighting the rapper’s success in multiple industries.
“Y’all, I’m all for black people owning businesses. It’s something I strive for,” he began. “It’s just one of those things that is who I am and do. But really, I think it’s honestly safe to say Snoop Dogg officially has too much shit going on. Too much. It’s out of control. It’s out. This guy sent me a stupid freezer with ice cream in it. This guy has ice cream. I’m sick of it, Snoop. I’m sick of it.”
” He added: “What is this? This is one of the most uncomfortable-ass gifts I have ever received in my life – one I am totally about to tear apart. The humans might as well have given me a tropical fish to take care of or something. I mean thanks, but bullshit, brother. Just take a break brother. I was hoping to look at you as a role model and say, Hey, when I get there in age, I’ll just sit around and do nothing. Now it seems like you’re doing more than ever.”
“Congratulations, but wait! You won, bro. You’re the biggest n—gga in the gym! You did it. Look, thanks. I’m gonna eat it right now, but still. I’m trying to go on a diet. Was and damn. Thanks, Snoop. We love you, man.”
As Snoop Dogg diversifies his portfolio, he remains a prominent figure in both entertainment and business, showing that his influence extends far beyond the microphone.
