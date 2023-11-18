Snoop Dogg says he’s quitting ‘smoking’, fans shocked

NEW YORK >> Seeking privacy, hip-hop legend and longtime marijuana enthusiast Snoop Dogg says he’s going to stop smoking — though he didn’t clarify what exactly that might mean.

“After much consideration and conversations with my family, I have decided to quit smoking,” Snoop wrote in a message shared Thursday on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. “Please respect my privacy at this time.”

The rapper and entrepreneur, known for his own weed-related ventures over the years, offered no additional details in his brief announcement, which came a week after he introduced a new marijuana-adjacent product bearing his name . Representatives for Snoop, 52, who was born Kelvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., did not immediately respond to The Associated Press requests for comment Friday.

That didn’t stop a lot of speculation from fans, many of whom filled the comments on Snoop’s post after being surprised by his decision.

Some wondered if Snoop would switch to another form of THC or announce a new business-related or marketing venture in the future. Others applauded the announcement and suggested that Snoop may have chosen to stop smoking for his personal health.

Marketing and branding experts say it’s not unusual to see this kind of reaction when celebrities make unexpected announcements — especially if it contradicts something fans have identified them with for so long.

“You feel a certain way about this particular person who is iconic in your life for a variety of reasons,” said America Reed II, professor of marketing at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. “And so you’re going to build a story in your mind about what the particular reasons might be for this pivot.”

Reed said, “Allowing the world to fill the silence can be risky”, noting that it can be hard to control the narrative without additional context. Also, it increases interest if a big announcement is indeed about to happen.

Reed predicts that fans will be hearing more from Snoop on this announcement in the near future – whether it’s to clear the air of speculation or to build on this announcement for potential future ventures, specifically growing cannabis. in the field, which ranges from foods to infused beverages. Goes further than smoking.

Snoop Dogg has been outspoken about his love for marijuana in the past and over the years he has launched several business ventures in the pot industry — including his own cannabis brand, Leafs by Snoop. The rapper and longtime friend Martha Stewart have also paired up for related ventures.

Just last week, BIC Easy Reach Lighters announced a limited edition, bag-lighter combo featuring Snoop and Stewart, dubbed “Best Bud’s Bags.” In the announcement, it said the design “ensures owners are always equipped to light hard-to-reach places, no matter what they’re burning.”

Source: www.bing.com