Snoop Dogg on Stream vs. NFT: 1 Billion Streams Earned Less Than ,000


In recent years, cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have become more than just buzzwords. They are now actively shaping how artists, musicians and producers interact with their fan base, opening up new avenues for collaboration and revenue generation. In a recent interview with Business Untitled, Snoop Dogg discussed how he adopted these techniques and what impact it has had on his career.

When the discussion started around 34:30, Snoop admitted that he was skeptical about crypto and NFTs. She saw them as tools for opportunistic individuals to exploit her name and face without her consent. However, his perception changed when his son explained that these enthusiastic people were merely expressing their admiration and that he did not have the means to connect with them directly. This realization led him to form relationships with these individuals, resulting in mutual benefits.

According to Snoop Dogg, the most important benefit of adopting NFTs was the freedom it provided to control the creative narrative. Unlike traditional platforms that charge huge commissions, NFTs allow them to sell and resell their work directly to their fan base like virtual real estate. He believes that within a few years, all advertising and interaction with fans will be conducted through some form of NFT, marking a significant shift in the industry.

Additionally, NFTs enabled Snoop to establish a sense of transparency that is often lacking in the music and film industries. He explained that he was able to negotiate fair revenue sharing with the artists, ensuring that they received their fair share of the earnings. This approach proved to be highly profitable, especially when compared to the meager payouts received from streaming platforms. Snoop then revealed that he was shocked to see that 1 billion streams on Spotify is equivalent to less than $45,000.

