Move over, concert t-shirt.

Snoop Dogg wants to sell fans an NFT that promises owners exclusive access to updates on the rapper’s life during his tour starting in July. The Snoop Dogg Passport Series, previously known as the “Evolved Digital Tour Collectables,” is priced at approximately $45 or 0.025 ETH (Ethereum cryptocurrency) and is available at snooppassport.xyz.

The Passport NFT will provide behind-the-scenes videos and images uploaded by Snoop and his team. Coinciding with the start of his summer tour on July 7, Snoop will also unveil Snoop Selects, a curated collection of select NFT artist works that will be offered to all Passport holders for free. Snoop joins first group of featured artists Cold, Terrell Jones And foreign queen,

Additionally, fans who purchase the Passport NFT will be granted access to future Snoop Dogg drops, playlists, the ability to purchase merchandise, tickets to events, and more.

“With the Passport series, I can give my fans the opportunity to travel around the world with me – no one has ever done that,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. Diversity, “I have always been a pioneer, and digital business is part of the future. I’m hoping that other artists can see what I’m doing and they’ll continue to do something new.”

The technology for the Snoop Dogg Passport Series was created in partnership with NFT development studio Transient Labs, which was founded in 2022 and is based in Denver. The deal was brokered by WME, which counts both Snoop Dogg and Transient Labs as clients.

“Having the opportunity to have one of the world’s greatest artists connect with fans in such a creative and engaging way is a great representation of what we’re doing at Transient Labs,” said Chris Ostoich, COO of Transient Labs.

Watch the sizzle reel for the Snoop Dogg Passport series:

