Snoop Dogg and Sun announce their own Fortnite game studio to promote diverse creators – source

rapper snoop dogg Over the past several decades he has added almost as many successful business ventures to his portfolio as he has music awards to his artistic achievements. And this week, he diversified his business portfolio even more by venturing into the world of tech with his son, Cordell Broadus, as the two announced Death Row Games, a Fortnite-based game studio, Designed to provide and broaden access and opportunities for diverse creators. The narrative around gaming.

The game studio relies on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 (UE5), a community-based platform that allows anyone from individual creators to professional gaming studios to create content using open-source code. (Epic Games charges a 5% royalty fee to most developers who sell their content through the platform.) The versatile code allows creators to create games that are typically functional on most consoles, including Xbox, Playstation, PC, and VR devices Are.

Snoop said that he and his son have been experimenting with game publishing for the past few years, but on a hobbyist level. They decided to start Death Row Games

“Become a home for diverse creators and part of the narrative in the gaming ecosystem, telling the story of what the next game should look like. And I keep saying ‘show representation of the culture in these areas’, versus us just having talent. We wanted to make sure we were part of the decisions that were being made and more importantly, tell these stories from diverse creators and focus on creative people in underserved communities.

For those who may not know, Snoop has been involved in the gaming industry for quite some time, participating in the esports gaming collective FaZe Clan and even having a custom skin. Duty And call of Duty Modern Warfare. In 2019, he launched his own esports tournament series, Gangsta Gaming League, and in 2021, he launched an exclusive NFT collection called “A Journey with the Dog.” In 2013, the rapper also launched the Snoopify app, which allows users to add Snoop Dogg-themed stickers and graphics to their personal photos.

Death Row Games will join Snoop’s other business ventures, who have an estimated net worth of $160 million and include Snoop Doggie Dog’s pet product line, venture capital firm Casa Verde Capital, the Leafs by Snoop cannabis brand, Snoopadelic Films, his Indogo Gin. Line included. and many more. Snoop’s second eldest son Cordell also has experience in the game design and NFT sector.

No word yet on whether Snoop will perform a Fortnite concert for fans like Travis Scott, but Snoop has set up a residency sandbox The gaming metaverse in 2021, hosting virtual performances and releasing custom NFTs for fans.

Source: thesource.com