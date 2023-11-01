November 1, 2023
Snooki poses with her three kids while celebrating Halloween: ‘My squad’


The reality television star is mom to 11-year-old sons Lorenzo and 4-year-old Angelo, as well as 9-year-old daughter Giovanna.

<p>Snooki/Instagram</p> <p> Snooki and Angelo (left), Giovanna, Angelo and Lorenzo (right)” src=’https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/iYsX4JBzwEwtcTRfzCLUtw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https:// Media .zenfs.com/en/people_218/8f3cfe3d2dcf4cb73c8cfff107eb12df”></p> <p>Snooki/Instagram</p> <p> Snooki and Angelo (left), Giovanna, Angelo and Lorenzo (right)</p><div class=

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her kids were all dressed up and ready for Halloween.

On Tuesday, Snooki, 35, shared some adorable photos of her three children celebrating Halloween. For the holidays, 11-year-old son Lorenzo Dominic pulled double duty, dressing up like Waldo at first where’s waldo Fame and later dressing up as the Joker.

Son Angelo James, 4, dressed up as a spider with the family dog, while mom acted as a spider web and his dad, Jionni Lavelle, acted as a fly. Finally, daughter Giovanna Marie, 9, dressed up as Harley Quinn for the sweet family photo.

RELATED: Snooki’s 3 Kids: All About Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo

last month, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation The star celebrated a special milestone for her little girl while walking in the 13th annual Rookie USA Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week.

Giovanna smiled and laughed as she walked down the runway holding another model’s hand.

“I’m so proud of my beautiful baby girl! You can do it all, my baby!” Polizzi wrote in the caption. “❤️ (You can totally tell by my yelling that I’m a happy mom).”

<p>snooki instagram</p> <p> Snooki and family" src='https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/q7_m8Sf1gVElZHLM4jKXuA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTcyMA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/ec754a211f7ad2e4 1474288f52617 b4b" ></p> <p>snooki instagram</p> <p> snooki and family</p> <p>The reality star has openly expressed her thoughts about the work she has done for her children <em>Jersey Shore</em> franchise over the years.</p> <p>"Even if they're 30, I'm like, I don't want you to see them. It's weird," she told People, adding: "I mean, even now my kids are 10 and 8. And they're on TikTok and they see old clips and stuff. So they're like, 'Mom, what are you doing here?' And I'm just like, 'Mommy's a paid actress. She made me do this.' ,</p> </p> <p>Snooki continued, "Looking back as a mom I think it's crazy, my kids can see them meeting their dad at the club one day and then bringing them home. You see us in bed. I hope they don't do that." I won't watch that stuff."</p> <p>"When they grow up, they'll understand it," she said. "They say, 'Mom, you're absolutely crazy.' By now they already know I'm crazy and they love me for it. There are some things I wish didn't happen forever so my kids don't see it, but it is what it is. Is."</p>

