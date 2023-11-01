Snooki poses with her three kids while celebrating Halloween: ‘My squad’

The reality television star is mom to 11-year-old sons Lorenzo and 4-year-old Angelo, as well as 9-year-old daughter Giovanna.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her kids were all dressed up and ready for Halloween.

On Tuesday, Snooki, 35, shared some adorable photos of her three children celebrating Halloween. For the holidays, 11-year-old son Lorenzo Dominic pulled double duty, dressing up like Waldo at first where’s waldo Fame and later dressing up as the Joker.

Son Angelo James, 4, dressed up as a spider with the family dog, while mom acted as a spider web and his dad, Jionni Lavelle, acted as a fly. Finally, daughter Giovanna Marie, 9, dressed up as Harley Quinn for the sweet family photo.

Never miss a story – sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to get the latest on everything PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to fascinating human interest stories.

RELATED: Snooki’s 3 Kids: All About Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo

last month, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation The star celebrated a special milestone for her little girl while walking in the 13th annual Rookie USA Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week.

Giovanna smiled and laughed as she walked down the runway holding another model’s hand.

“I’m so proud of my beautiful baby girl! You can do it all, my baby!” Polizzi wrote in the caption. “❤️ (You can totally tell by my yelling that I’m a happy mom).”

Source