Snooker legend Mark Allen shows off stunning body transformation in hilarious clip with awkward wardrobe malfunction

CHAMPION snooker player Mark Allen has hilariously shown off his body transformation after shedding four-stone.

Allen reached the semi-finals of the Champion of Champions after defeating Ali Carter in the Group Four decider on Monday.

Snooker legend Mark Allen shows off incredible weight loss in hilarious clip with his daughter Credit: x formerly twitter

Allen is currently fourth in the world rankings Credit: Rex

But despite his upcoming match-ups, Allen found time to highlight his sensational weight loss in an amusing clip.

The Antrim-born snooker player shared a video of himself and his daughter Harleigh, with BOTH of them able to fit into his old clothes at the same time.

He wrote: “My old clothes, I can’t believe how big I was. Still work to do but at least Harleigh thought it was hilarious.”

The former Masters champion admitted in the past that he was “embarrassed” by how much he previously ate as he ballooned up the scales.

The Pistol previously revealed that he had lost four stone following a motivational chat with Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Speaking to Eurosport, Allen admitted once weighing 19 stone saying: “I had a good chat with O’Sullivan after we played in Sheffield.

“Everything he said has stood me in good stead and I’ve been working hard on it.”

And it’s seems to be paying off, with the 37-year-old enjoying the most successful time of his career.

The Northern Irish potter has lifted three ranking event titles, including the 2022 UK Championship in York and the World Grand Prix this year.

The world number four is also a two-time winner of his home tournament the Northern Ireland Open.

The nine-time ranking event winner, Allen became only the third player from Northern Ireland to win a Triple Crown Series event at the 2018 Masters.

But Allen has felt “ignored” when it comes to social media posts put out by the governing body.

He lodged a complaint to the World Snooker Tour about being left off their promotional and branding activity last month.