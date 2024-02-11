SMU's January at a glance

Steel prices stabilized in early January, before they began to decline in the middle of last month. Tags reached $1,045 per short ton (ST) during the first week of January, although some mills tried to raise prices, but to no avail. Hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices averaged $1,000/st at the end of January, declining $45/st during the month.

The SMU Price Momentum Indicator for sheet products moved from higher to neutral starting in January, before moving lower in the second half of the month.

Despite signs of weakness due to lack of demand, the price momentum indicator on the plate was indicating higher levels during December. It copied the Sheets, first moving to neutral and then lower as spot buying remained slow and mills were reportedly cutting prices.

Raw material prices have fluctuated somewhat, but were mostly sideways again last month, except scrap. Scrap prices declined on average in January, while rising a month earlier. Scrap tags slipped to an average of between $5-10 per ton. Despite some fluctuations in the middle of the month, spot prices of zinc and aluminum remained largely stable, remaining within historical levels. You can view and chart many products in more detail using our interactive pricing tools here.

The SMU Steel Buyers Sentiment Index remains positive, falling sharply before recovering slightly at the end of the month. Current buyers’ sentiment declined from +68 in December to an average of +66 in January. Futures sentiment is hovering around an average of +62, slightly lower than last month’s reading of +65.

Our Steel Buyers Sentiment 3MMA Index (measured as a three-month moving average) had been weakening over the past four months, falling to +58 in October, but recovered to +65 in December and averaged +65 last month. Reached +66. ,

Hot rolled lead times averaged 5.85 weeks in January, although they dropped to 5.16 weeks in late January. This is less than 6.83 weeks in December. SMU expects lead times to potentially shorten further as purchasing appears to be cooling off. HRC lead time history can also be found in our interactive pricing tool.

About 81% of HRC buyers reported at the end of January that mills were willing to negotiate prices, which is significantly up from about 41% in December, when mills were still trying to raise prices. As mills sought to shift product, negotiated options moved higher due to a reduction in purchases.

Key indicators of steel demand are still showing some signs of weakness overall and are nowhere near the bullish levels seen about a year ago. While there are some backlogs in the energy and construction sectors, demand for the early part of 2024 remains controlled, especially as buyers restrained excessive buying and turned their focus to controlling inventories and pushing back on ex-mill price increases Is. ,

See the chart below for other key metrics for January:

Source: www.steelmarketupdate.com