December 6, 2023
Smoked out: Camel parent British American Tobacco's stock falls to 12-year low


Top Line

Shares of British American Tobacco fell to their lowest level in more than a decade on Wednesday after the Newport and Camel cigarette maker said it was significantly reducing the value of its US business as British American Tobacco And its publicly traded peers continue to underperform. The mass market amid the decline in popularity of traditional cigarettes.

important facts

London-listed shares of British American Tobacco fell 8% to $29, or £22.92, closing at their lowest share price in pounds since Jan. 11, according to FactSet data.

Wednesday’s decline, which pushed British American Tobacco stock’s year-to-date loss to 28%, came after British American Tobacco announced it was taking a $31.5 billion impairment charge primarily on its U.S. cigarette business. , which cited the rise in popularity of vaping and broader economic adversities. ,

Although the writedown is little more than a basic accounting update, and does not materially impact British American Tobacco’s future cash generation, it is “a huge number exemplifying the dangers of this industry and the outlook for cigarettes.” “is sending some less credible signals,” according to RBC Capital Markets analysts.

big number

-2% British American Tobacco stock has returned that much over the past decade, including dividends, which is significantly less than the S&P 500’s return of 205%.

amazing facts

Philip Morris International and Altria Group, the only US-based tobacco companies with a larger market capitalization than British American Tobacco, have also faced market struggles. Philip Morris’s year-to-date and 10-year returns are -5% and 77%, respectively, while Altria’s are -2% and 101%.

main background

The poor returns on tobacco stocks come as the industry grapples with the rise in popularity of non-combustible nicotine products and increased US regulatory scrutiny over the serious adverse health effects associated with smoking. According to government data, British American Tobacco’s Newport and Camel cigarettes held a combined 22% market share in the US as of 2017, trailing only Altria’s Marlboro brand in popularity. British American Tobacco bought Reynolds American for $49 billion in 2017, and its Wednesday markdown announcement likely points to a poor return on the acquisition.

Further reading

WSJBig Tobacco can no longer tell its price

Source

