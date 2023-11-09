SMMT: Used BEV transactions double as second-hand market goes green

The UK used car market grew by 5.5% during the third quarter, with 1,884,160 units changing hands, according to the latest figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The UK used car market grew by 5.5% during the third quarter, with 1,884,160 units changing hands, according to the latest figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The increase marks the third consecutive – and best quarterly – increase of the year, with an additional 98,713 transactions compared to the same period in 2022.1, following a strong increase in supply coupled with the improving new car market.

Volume increased in each month of the quarter, with the strongest gain in September, rising 6.3%, helping deliver the market’s best Q3 performance since 2021. Reflecting the increase in supply, demand for battery electric vehicles (BEV) doubled in the quarter with volumes increasing 99.9% to 34,021 units, reaching a record market share. The boost now means BEVs represent 1.8% of the used market, up from 1.0% last year. Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), and hybrids (HEVs) also increased by 34.6% and 46.4% respectively – resulting in a combined plug-in increase of 70.9% to 2.8% of the market. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel car volumes rose 4.0% to 1,065,448 and 2.3% to 704,204 units, respectively.

Superminis remained the most popular vehicle type, growing 5.8% to 607,484 units and accounting for 32.3% of transactions. The top three vehicle types included lower medium and dual-purpose cars, both of which grew by 7.1% and accounted for 26.8% and 14.9% of the market, respectively. Combined, the three segments account for nearly three quarters (73.9%) of all cars sold in the third quarter. At the other end of the scale, sports and luxury saloons were the only segments to see a decline, falling -1.8% and -2.5% respectively.

Black remained the most popular used car color for the 11th consecutive quarter, accounting for more than a fifth (21.3%) of sales. The top five will remain the same as in Q3 2022, with Gray coming in second and seeing above average gains – market share increased by 9.8% to 17.1%. Blue remained in a strong third place, Silver – which was once firmly in pole position – was fourth and White was fifth.

As a result, the total market has grown by 4.6% to 5,563,576 units, an increase of 244,094 units in 2022, although the offtake is -9.3% below pre-pandemic levels.3

SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said,

The used car market continues to grow strongly, with demand rising as supply of pre-owned electric vehicles reactivates – the result being twice as many motorists switching to zero emissions motoring this quarter. To maintain this momentum, growth in the new car market is needed to boost supply into the used sector and build on this success. Equally important is the urgent need for charging infrastructure rollout, so that all drivers can have the confidence of being able to charge whenever and wherever they need.

1 Used car transactions, Q3 2022: 1,785,477 units

2 Used car transactions, Q3 2021: 2,034,463 units

3 Used car transactions, Q3 2019: 2,076,382 units

Source: SMMT

Source: www.automotiveworld.com