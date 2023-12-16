SMITHFIELD, Virginia, Dec. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Smithfield Foods distributed 1,000 spiral sliced ​​hams to families and individuals in the Hampton Roads area of ​​Virginia to help fight hunger during the holiday season.

The company held a food distribution event in Smithfield, Virginia on December 16, where more than 50 Smithfield Foods volunteers distributed 1,000 Smithfield Hickory Smoked Spiral Sliced ​​Hams and Holiday Sides to neighbors facing hunger in the local community.

Smithfield worked with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, the Foodbanks of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and their network of local partner agencies to invite individuals and families at risk of food insecurity to pick up a free holiday meal.

Kroger joined with Smithfield in the “Hams for the Holidays” meal distribution, and provided 1,000 grocery bags with a holiday side to compliment the 1,000 spiral sliced ​​hams distributed by Smithfield at the event.

“I grew up in Smithfield and have lived in this area my entire life and have seen the positive impact Smithfield Foods has made in this community over the more than 30 years of my career here,” said Chief Business Officer Keller Watts. ” Smithfield Foods executives. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to share this with our neighbors, assuring they have delicious Smithfield Spiral Sliced ​​Ham for the holiday meal. We are especially appreciative of our friends at Kroger, who Side dishes are provided to complete the holiday dinner plate.”

“Kroger is pleased to support the efforts of our local food bank partners, who do so much to fight hunger in the community,” said James Meneses, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger. “Thanks to Smithfield, together we will provide holiday meals for all Hampton Roads families this season.”

“Smithfield Foods continues to be a beloved partner of ours through its dedication to supporting our neighbors who need healthy food and hope,” said Karen Joyner, CEO of Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. “Their collaboration with Kroger on the Hams for the holiday event during a challenging holiday season for many families clearly highlights their philanthropic priorities of strengthening local communities and fighting hunger. We are proud of their investment and support.” Extremely grateful for.”

“This program exemplifies the spirit of compassion and generosity that defines the holiday season and Smithfield Foods’ commitment to its hometown community,” said Christopher Tan, president and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “Hams for the Holidays not only provides nutrition to our neighbors in need this festive time, but also symbolizes the partnership between our local food banks, Smithfield and Kroger, demonstrating the important role collaborative efforts play in creating hunger-free communities. “Strengthens.”

Since 2008, Smithfield’s signature hunger relief program, Helping Hungry Homes®, has provided millions of servings of protein to all 50 U.S. states, as well as Poland, Romania and Mexico. In 2022, Smithfield donated approximately 25 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the US. To reflect its continued commitment to fighting food insecurity, Smithfield has pledged to donate 200 million servings of protein by 2025.

For more information about Smithfield’s programs to support local communities, please visit smithfieldfoods.com/helping-communities.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. About this

Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company that employs approximately 60,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world’s leading integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing “Good Food. Responsibly.®” to feed the world’s growing population. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative across our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions by 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030 . We believe in the power of protein. to end food insecurity and has donated millions of meals to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 US states. Smithfield has a portfolio of high-quality, iconic brands such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com and join us on Facebook. xFormerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Threads.

About Kroger Company

At The Kroger Company (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. Our family of companies consists of approximately half a million associates who serve more than 11 million customers every day through a seamless shopping experience under various banner names. We are committed to creating a #ZeroHungerZeroWaste community by 2025.

About the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

Founded in 1986, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has been the leading hunger relief organization across the Peninsula, serving the 1 in 8 Virginians who experience the daily hardships of food and nutrition insecurity. Food banks provide healthy food to individuals, children, families, seniors, and veterans who might otherwise go without it. The mission of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is to effectively distribute food through collaborative efforts that reduce hunger, promote nutrition and encourage self-reliance through education. Our vision is to inspire hope by leading the effort for a hunger-free and properly nourished community.

About the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

For more than 40 years, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has provided more than 360 million meals to those in our community who face hunger. Through our programs, facilities and large network of community partners, we work to end hunger every day. Our understanding of the need for long-term solutions has led to the creation of a refreshed strategic plan that aims to move Hampton Roads closer to achieving the mission of eliminating hunger for those we serve – not just day in and day out. For, or for weeks, but for a lifetime. For the latest information on the Foodbank, visit www.foodbankonline.org, Facebook, or Twitter ,

Smithfield Hickory Smoked Spiral Sliced ​​Ham and Kroger Holiday Side

Keller Watts, Chief Business Officer of Smithfield Foods (front row in gray), joins Smithfield Mayor Steve Bowman (center) and volunteers from Smithfield Foods and Kroger to deliver 1,000 Smithfield Hickory Smoked Spiral Sliced ​​Hams and Kroger delivered holiday sides. Roads.

Smithfield logo (PRNewsPhoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.)

