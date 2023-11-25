Smith says she will reveal details next week on threat to invoke Sovereignty Act

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government’s Sovereignty Act on federal clean energy regulations.

Smith said on his provincewide radio call-in show Saturday that he has had a “conversation” with federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbault, who said he “doesn’t care about the Constitution” and said Ottawa has recently moved away from federal disputes. Lost two court cases that were dealt with. Provincial jurisdiction.

The Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act, which Smith’s government passed last year, will allow the province to reject federal laws or regulations when the province feels they harm Alberta. This has not been tested in court.

Last month, Smith set out the terms under which his government would implement parts of the law.

He told reporters that “aggressive” limits on oil and gas emissions including methane, limits on emissions from fertilizer use or a 2035 target for a net-zero electricity grid are all things in the sand.

Smith told a radio audience Saturday that people would have to wait until Monday to “see the architecture” of how the act will be implemented, but he said Alberta won’t put electricity providers at risk of going to jail if they comply. Don’t do it. He described Ottawa’s goals as “unattainable”.

“I have to tell you I didn’t want to do that. I actually did, from my first conversation with (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau, I wanted to work with him on this. We put it together as negotiators. together so that we can find areas of common ground,” Smith said.

“But Steven Guilbeault, I don’t know, he’s a manipulative guy. It seems like he doesn’t care about the law, he doesn’t care about the Constitution. I know that, and we’re going to make sure that we emphasize that.” Give.”

Smith previously said utility executives could face jail time if they don’t meet federal emissions targets, a claim Calgary Liberal MP George Chahal called “ridiculous” last month.

Smith says there is reason to believe electricity generators can meet the post-2050 goal. He says that soon, the grid could be in danger of failing during peak periods.

His United Conservative Party throne speech in October reiterated past promises by Ottawa to invoke parts of the Sovereignty Act if it brings in climate change measures the province does not consider to be in its interests.

A federal court ruling on November 16 struck down Ottawa’s cabinet order banning some single-use plastics, which Guilbault has said the government will appeal. And in October, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that federal legislation dealing with the environmental impacts of major development was unconstitutional because it sought to regulate activities within provincial jurisdiction.

“They’ve now lost two court cases — one at the Supreme Court level and one at the federal court level — saying they have to stay in their lane,” Smith said of the feds on Saturday.

“Their lane is clearly not power. Power, if one wants to read under Section 92 of the Constitution, falls to the provinces.”

Guilbault released draft rules in early August to establish a net-zero energy grid by 2035. He has said that Canada does not want to be left behind as the United States and other G7 countries move toward clean electricity.

He also said that any claims that building a clean electricity grid in Alberta would cause blackouts is misinformation, designed to provoke rather than inform.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2023.

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com