Feb. 8—New Buffalo, Michigan — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casino has announced that Mary Smith has been named their Chief Operating Officer.

A news release said Smith, who most recently served as executive vice president of casino operations, has taken over the role that was being filled on an interim basis by Clayton Mason, the executive vice president for Four Winds Casino. Also serves as Chief Financial Officer.

Smith is a citizen of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and is the first female executive to serve as COO of Four Winds Casino.

Smith joined Four Winds Casino in 2007 and during his tenure has held successive roles of increasing responsibility including financial analyst, assistant property shift manager, property shift manager, director of hotel operations, vice president of hotel operations, senior vice president of hotel operations and development . and Executive Vice President of Casino Operations. He has a degree from Indiana University in South Bend.

Rebecca Richards, Tribal Council Chair of the Pokagon Band and CEO of the Pokagon Gaming Authority, commented on the appointment.

“We are very pleased to promote Mary Smith to the role of Chief Operating Officer,” he said. “In addition to being a Pokagon citizen and the first female executive to take over as COO, Mary is a long-time member of our casino operations team who has been with us since the beginning. Her knowledge and inside experience is diverse.” “The approach to our organization will provide him with the perspective and insight he needs to lead Four Winds Casino into the future.”

Smith also shared his views.

“It is a tremendous honor to be named COO of Four Winds Casino,” he said in the release. “I want to thank Chairman Richards and the Pokagon Gaming Authority for their confidence in my ability to serve on the casino operations team in this capacity. I look forward to continuing my service to our community and to Four Winds Casino for years to come.” Look forward to leading.”

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s sovereignty was confirmed under legislation signed into law by President Bill Clinton in September 1994. Pokagon Band operates a variety of businesses through its non-gaming investment ventures, Amno-Bamadsen and Pokagon Development Authority. More information is available at www.pokgonband-nsn.gov, www.fourwindscasino.com and www.mno-bmadsen.com.

