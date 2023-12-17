“Smishing” is the latest way for scammers to get your information. Here's how to protect yourself

One of the biggest scams you need to keep an eye out for is the one coming from your phone.

In “smishing” – a term that combines “SMS” and “phishing” – bad actors attempt to obtain your personal and banking information through unsolicited text messages on mobile devices. They do this by pretending to be government agencies, companies you may have done business with, or package delivery services. They’ll say something to get your immediate attention like a text about a free gift that you’ll have to pay a small “shipping fee” to receive or they’ll send a warning about suspicious activity on your account.

“We often see people show up to banks saying ‘This is Chase Bank, your account has been frozen due to a security breach,’ to verify your information,” said Amy Nofziger, director of fraud prevention. click here.” Support with AARP.

The Federal Trade Commission reports that Americans lost $330 million from smashing scams in 2022, with the average loss being $1,000.

These types of texting scams are easy to fool us because our phones train us to pay attention to them. “We have our equipment available 24 hours a day. And that’s when we hear that little ‘ding’! We automatically see it. Whereas we don’t do that with our email anymore,” Nofziger said.

In package smishing scams, the suspicious message may seem harmless and read: “USPS: Because your package address does not have a home number, we are unable to arrange home delivery for you. Please update online ,” the FTC shared as an example. But once you click, you’ll be asked to pay a “redelivery fee” to trick you into leaving your credit card information.

“Especially around the holidays and this time of year, we are ordering packages more frequently. So getting an email from a shipping company saying there are delays might not be out of the norm, Nofziger said. That’s why she advises consumers to make a habit of writing down what you ordered, where you ordered it from, and which company will be providing the package delivery service.

When in doubt, call the source instead of relying on a text message. “If you think there’s a problem with your shipping, your package, your item, your bank account – just call the company on the number that you have. And just check in that way,” Nofziger said.

“It’s better to contact the company through their original website or phone number than to provide account information and login and password information from a fake link,” said Stephanie Benoit-Kurtz, head of the cybersecurity faculty at the University of Phoenix College of Business and Information Technology. It’s better to do it.” ,

How to recognize a ‘smiling’ message

A “smiling” message may seem like any other text message, but there are some signs that will warn you that something is wrong. Here’s what to keep an eye on:

See how many people received your message.

Be suspicious if your message about a free gift or suspicious activity was sent to too many people. “This is an immediate red flag, and you should absolutely delete it and block that number immediately,” Nofziger said.

Be wary of unsolicited messages that ask for your information.

A regular solicitation will tell you the information you signed up to receive, Nofziger said, while a spam message is more likely to ask about it. “When they’re asking you to get off that platform or asking you for personal information, that should be your No. 1 red flag. Nothing is as important as your personal and financial information,” she said.

Be skeptical about anything you have to do immediately.

Bad actors don’t want you to have time to think, so be sure to take a breath and really think about what you’re being asked to do. “There is a sense of urgency’Now!,’ and they’re looking for you to wire checks, make purchases and provide gift card information, or log into an account with this link,’ Benoit-Kurtz said.

What can you do to block ‘smishing’ messages?

Once you see a “smiling” message, don’t leave it in your messages folder. Take these steps to avoid future problems:

Block or filter unwanted messages.

You can filter messages from unknown senders on Apple phones by going to Settings, then Messages. Scroll down until you see the Unknown Senders filter and select it.

On an Android phone, go to Settings, then Blocked numbers. Turn on the Unknown option to prevent private or unknown numbers from contacting you.

Nofziger said that filtering these messages is “a great tool that people can use to give themselves a little red flag … ‘Well this person is not in my contact list, because it didn’t come into my regular folder. Was. So let me pause for a moment, calm down, pay attention to what this message is asking.”

Report smishing.

USPS recommends attaching a screenshot of the text message showing the sender’s phone number and date sent and sending it to [email protected].

For unwanted messages on iPhone that are not in your contacts, tap the Report Junk option that will appear, then tap Delete and Report Junk. On Android phones, click on the person you want to block, then click on More options, select “Block and report spam” from there.

In general, you can forward suspicious messages to 7726 (SPAM). This way, your wireless provider can learn to block similar spam messages for you. You can also report it to the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov.

What if I’ve already ‘smashed’?

If you’ve fallen for a “smishing” scam, don’t panic. There are still some steps you can take to reduce losses.

If you click on a link that looks suspicious to you, get your computer checked for malware immediately, Nofziger said. And ignore any follow-up texts the person may be sending you, even if they seem friendly.

“Close communication, because at some point, they’ll ask you to go to a link or help you with your device,” Nofziger said.

And be sure to call your bank about fraudulent transactions or security breaches so they can investigate.

“If you think you are the victim of a scam, be sure to report it to the financial institution or organization immediately. You can also contact the state Attorney General’s office to report this issue,” said Benoit-Kurtz. This post originally appeared here huffpost,

Source: www.yahoo.com