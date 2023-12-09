SmileDirectClub shuts down after filing for bankruptcy

SmileDirectClub, a telehealth company that sold teeth-straightening devices through the mail and faced criticism from medical groups, said Friday it has closed.

The company, founded in 2014, sells teeth aligners for $1,850 online and in its stores. It marketed them as a faster, cheaper alternative to braces. SmileDirectClub’s initial public offering in 2019 was valued at $8.9 billion.

SmileDirectClub has served more than two million customers in almost a decade. But the company was not profitable and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September with nearly $900 million in debt, court filings and financial statements show. And this year, it settled a lawsuit from the District of Columbia Attorney General’s Office that accused the company of using privacy terms to suppress consumer criticism.

On Friday, SmileDirectClub said on its website that it was ceasing its global operations immediately. It apologized to customers for the inconvenience, and urged them to consult a doctor or dentist about future treatment.

The company said, the outstanding orders have been cancelled. Customers on a monthly installment payment plan are expected to continue making all their payments. Those who have completed the treatment will no longer be eligible for the free touch-ups that the company had guaranteed.

As for customers seeking refunds, SmileDirectClub said it “will have more information once the next steps in the bankruptcy process are determined.”

SmileDirectClub was founded in Nashville by childhood friends Alex Fenkel and Jordan Katzman. To order its products, customers made a mold of their teeth at home with a kit mailed by the company or had their teeth scanned at a “SmileShop” retail location. The scans were reviewed by dentists and orthodontists in the company’s network.

SmileDirectClub’s services, which do not require an in-person appointment, have drawn criticism from dentist and orthodontist groups. The company has sued some of those critics and accused the Dental Board of California of suppressing competition.

After the company went public, its shares traded at around $18 per share, but later became a penny stock. As the company failed to turn a profit, it also had to contend with legal battles during its existence and dissatisfied customers who accused it of false advertising and violating Food and Drug Administration regulations.

SmileDirectClub offered refunds within 30 days of your aligners arriving, but anything after that was considered outside the company’s official refund policy and came with a non-disclosure provision, as reported in 2020 Was. The settlement barred customers from telling others about the refunds and required them to delete negative social media posts and reviews.

The Office of the Attorney General of the District of Columbia sued the company in 2022, accusing it of preventing customers who were harmed by its products from filing complaints with regulators or law enforcement. Under an agreement to resolve the lawsuit earlier this year, SmileDirectClub was required to release more than 17,000 customers from the settlement and pay $500,000 to the district. The company said in the settlement that it had not violated the law or engaged in unfair or deceptive activities.

