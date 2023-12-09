NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) – After being headquartered in downtown Nashville for years, SmileDirectClub has now informed its customers that it will no longer exist.

The teeth alignment company quickly became famous in Tennessee and caught the attention of Governor Bill Lee and the state’s economic development team.

“SmileDirectClub has made the incredibly difficult decision to cease its global operations, effective immediately,” the company said in a statement Friday afternoon. “To new clients interested in SmileDirectClub services, thank you for your interest, but aligner treatment is no longer available through our telehealth platform.”

SmileDirectClub was originally a start-up company that claimed to hire more than 2,000 employees by 2024. Typically, a WARN notice is filed with the state before a company makes a mass layoff. As of this writing there is no published warning notice for SmileDirectClub, making it unclear how many workers lost their jobs as a result.

According to a 2019 report, Tennessee provided incentives for the company to grow and expand into Nashville.

What will happen to existing customers?

SmileDirectClub no longer has customer service.

Alignment treatment is no longer available.

For those involved in the program, SmileDirectClub published on its website that customers should consult the treating doctor or local dentist.

According to its website, SmilePay customers are expected to continue making all monthly payments until paid in full as per the terms of our SmilePay program. For further questions, please contact HFD at 1-877-874-3877 or [email protected].

How do I ask for a refund?

More information will be available once the next steps in the bankruptcy process and additional measures customers can take are determined.

Source: www.newschannel5.com