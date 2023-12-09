SmileDirectClub ceases operations 'effective immediately', but what about customers?

(Nexstar) – After a bid to revive mail-based orthodontics services company SmileDirectClub failed to find interested investors, the company announced Friday that it is shutting down its global operations “effective immediately.”

This is likely unpleasant news for many customers, especially those who still have to pay for aligners or are not able to receive customer service.

“To new customers interested in SmileDirectClub services, thank you for your interest, but aligner treatment is no longer available through our telehealth platform,” the company said in a statement on its website. “For existing customers, we apologize for the inconvenience, but customer service support is no longer available.”

The company asks anyone seeking care to consult a local doctor or dentist.

SmileDirectClub said it has canceled all outstanding orders of aligners as well as its lifetime guarantee, but expects anyone on the company’s SmilePay plan “to make all monthly payments until paid in full in accordance with the terms of our SmilePay program.” Is performed.”

Nexstar contacted SmileDirectClub for comment on the payment but did not immediately receive a response.

As for customers seeking refunds, the company said “more information will follow once the bankruptcy process is finalized and additional steps customers can take.”

In 2019, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company went public with a market cap of approximately $9 billion.

The company attracted customers who were hoping to straighten their teeth at a price lower than the cost of getting braces from a traditional dentist’s office, but dentists, orthodontists, and even the American Dental Association criticized the company. He spoke out against the practice’s practices, which he described as putting patients at risk. Skipping dentist visits can lead to serious periodontal disease and even tooth loss, he said.

The do-it-yourself orthodontics company responded by filing several lawsuits.

As a publicly traded company, SmileDirectClub never made a profit and had approximately $900 million in debt by the time it filed for bankruptcy.

SmileDirectClub encouraged customers to call HFD at 1-877-874-3877 or email [email protected].

