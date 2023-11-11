SMIC believes Chinese chip market is stabilizing as profits decline

The logo of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is seen at the China International Semiconductor Expo (IC China 2020) following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shanghai, China, October 14, 2020. Reuters/Eli Song/File Photo Get license rights

Nov 10 (Reuters) – China’s SMIC (0981.HK) on Friday shrugged off a more than 70% drop in third-quarter net profit, saying it expected Chinese semiconductor demand to stabilize soon. , and raised its annual capital expenditure forecast to about $7.5. Arab.

The company’s shares fell more than 7% based on its earnings and shares of smaller rival Hua Hong Semiconductor fell more than 10% after analysts said Hua Hong’s third-quarter results fell short of expectations. .

Their results mirrored others such as Taiwan’s TSMC (2330.TW) and Germany’s Siltronic (WAFGN.DE), which have faced similar earnings pressure due to the slowdown in the semiconductor industry.

High interest rates and persistent inflation have forced businesses to tighten their tech budgets, while US sanctions on Chinese chip companies are having an impact on the sector.

Zhao Haijun, co-CEO of SMIC, said in an earnings call on Friday that the expected strong rebound in the semiconductor market has not yet come, and the market has not yet bottomed out. However, he said high inventories in China have returned to healthy levels.

Zhao said, “Going forward, we believe that demand for semiconductors will depend largely on the manufacturing capabilities provided by local companies. We are confident that the substantial capacity we have developed will be needed by our customers.” will be needed.”

SMIC had said it expected capital spending in 2023 to be roughly flat compared to 2022, which was about $6.35 billion.

“SMIC is clearly betting on conditions improving next year while continuing its capacity-expansion plans,” said Stewart Randall, a Shanghai-based semiconductor analyst at consultancy Intralink.

Randall said SMIC is accelerating purchases of chip-making equipment from Western suppliers. He believes this is because the company may face further restrictions on such purchases due to US sanctions, which limit such sales to China.

Backed by funding from Beijing, SMIC is China’s best hope to become a global leader in chip manufacturing that could rival TSMC, the industry’s biggest foundry.

The company was targeted by US export restrictions last year, but analysts recently said it manufactured an advanced chip found in Huawei’s new Mate 60 Pro smartphone.

SMIC has not commented on that development and the company was not asked about it on the call.

Zhao said the company’s growth partly benefited from geopolitical tensions and supply chain restructuring. This has led to increased market share for some of SMIC’s customers, meaning more local chip design companies are choosing SMIC to manufacture their chips.

Third-quarter revenue fell to $1.62 billion from $1.91 billion a year earlier.

SMIC expects gross margin to be between 16% and 18% in the fourth quarter, compared with 19.8% in the third quarter.

