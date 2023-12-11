Smartphone users beware: Thieves are using this technique to steal money from consumers

The woman is uncomfortable with what she is reading on her phone.

Image Source: Getty Images

There’s nothing more fun than getting expert opinion. While police departments across the country warn about a new feature of the Apple iPhone’s latest operating system, Apple is saying, “Nothing to see here, guys.” Here, we’ll tell you where the potential danger lies and what steps you can take to protect your personal finances.

Excitement about namedrop

Apple users were recently given the option to update their devices. The latest version of the operating system – iOS 17.1 for iPhone or watchOS 10.1 for Apple Watch – comes with a feature called Namedrop.

Initially, Namedrop was designed to make it easier for people to exchange information. Let’s say you’re at a networking event and want to exchange contact details with someone you’ve just met. As long as you both have updated Apple devices, you can place each device an inch or more away from each other to exchange contact details.

The fact that information can be exchanged so easily has police departments and cybersecurity experts concerned.

why worry?

The police department has warned parents to disable the NameDrop feature on their children’s updated devices. This concern appears to be related to bad actors who may ask to see a child’s phone and use this opportunity to access that child’s personal information, including their name, address and phone number.

The second major concern is related to identity security. According to cyber security experts at McAfee, thieves cannot steal a person’s identity just by name and address. However, those two pieces of information are like building blocks that they can use to build a bigger picture and put your identity at risk.

Naturally, any threat to your identity is a serious matter. Identity thieves are experts at draining bank accounts, taking out new loans in the victim’s name, and ruining credit scores.

Depending on how much information you have on your Apple device, a bad actor could have access to your name, phone number, email address, home address, work address, and even a photo of your face. This is a pretty good basis for someone wanting to take over your identity.

Why one need not panic – although caution is advised

Despite rumors to the contrary, someone can’t get your contact information just by walking by you. To share contact information, each party must agree and tap “Share” when prompted. Still, the only information that will be shared will be the details added by each user to their contact card.

Let’s say you want someone to have your contact information, but don’t necessarily need their contact information. There is no need to respond. And if you’re ever in the middle of sharing contact information and decide against it, you can cancel the process by pulling out your phone or turning away or locking the screen before the transfer has time to complete.

easily disabled feature

Once one downloads the latest operating system version, namedrop comes as a default setting. However, it is easy to disable it. This way:

Despite the low-level hysteria surrounding namedrop, it’s good to be aware of another way to protect yourself from identity theft. After all, there is nothing scarier than a complete stranger pretending to be you and taking out a personal loan or other credit in your name.

More from The Motley Fool

We’re firm believers in the golden rule, which is why editorial opinions are solely ours and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by the advertisers involved. Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. The editorial content of The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a separate analyst team. Dana George holds positions at Apple. The Motley Fool has a position in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Smartphone users beware: Thieves are using this technique to steal money from consumers Originally published by The Motley Fool

Source: finance.yahoo.com