Smartphone refurbisher MusicMagpie has put itself up for sale

Second-hand smartphone seller MusicMagpie is looking for a buyer just two years after going public following a decline in its share price and slowing US growth.

The Stockport-based company, founded in 2007 by Steve Oliver and Walter Gleeson, has called in advisers from Deloitte to consider its options, including a private sale.

MusicMagpie’s share price, worth more than £200m in its initial public offering two years ago, has fallen and the business is now worth just £20m. Shares were trading at around 18p on Friday.

Sales have been declining since the pandemic, while growing its Decluttr brand in the US has proven challenging. City sources said the company could seek a sale with a valuation in the region of £40m.

Revenue fell to £61.9 million in the first half of 2023, down 14 per cent from £71.3 million a year earlier. Sales at MusicMagpie’s legacy business of buying and selling unwanted DVDs also declined faster than anticipated, falling 17.4 percent, as interest declined as Netflix and other streaming apps grew. Sales were also affected by a strike at Royal Mail earlier this year, which disrupted deliveries.

Sales at its US arm fell from £18.4m to £14.7m in the first half of 2023. It recorded a loss of £2.8m in the period and currently has net debt of £13.6m.

Describing its business as “re-commerce”, MusicMagpie began by purchasing unwanted CDs from consumers before expanding into books, DVDs, video games, and old gadgets.

It also recycles disused mobile phones and refurbishes gadgets for resale. It sells refurbished technology on its website as well as on Amazon and Walmart in the US. The company is expanding its smartphone renting business, where customers pay a monthly fee to rent phones.

Launched in a garage in Stockport in 2007, the company is set to reach approximately 700 employees and £145.3m revenues in 2022. It claims to have upcycled more than 400,000 consumer tech gadgets.

Spokespeople for MusicMagpie and Deloitte declined to comment.

