Smart roads could make autonomous vehicles safer for first responders

First responders take on extremely challenging roles, encounter high-stress situations daily and often encounter individuals on the worst days of their lives. Whether providing critical care in an ambulance or ensuring community safety on patrol, people on the front lines need every available tool to improve safety – especially when it comes to navigating the streets.

Sadly, recent headlines have highlighted incidents involving self-driving vehicles, which have caused deaths and chaos on the roads. Pedestrians struck by autonomous vehicles, including the tragic death of a woman in San Francisco, introduce additional complexity and challenges to the already demanding job of first responders — leading to scrutiny amid safety concerns. There is demand.

a safe environment

This dynamic is particularly worrisome because the advent of autonomous driving was expected to have safety benefits rather than risks. Autonomous driving should ideally be accompanied by increased safety. This is where smart roads play an important role: a technology-intensive infrastructure designed to maintain constant communication with autonomous vehicles. Its purpose is to help these vehicles navigate various road conditions safely and efficiently.

Connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs), in collaboration with smart roads, have the potential to reduce the burden on first responders by reducing the overall number of accidents and road deaths. This improvement extends beyond self-driving vehicles to benefit the entire road transport ecosystem. When a car is equipped to anticipate situations beyond the scope of a human driver or standard sensors, it can proactively plan to navigate around hazards such as an active construction zone, debris on a highway, or a pedestrian in a crosswalk. . Additionally, actively monitored smart roads can provide real-time alerts to first responders in critical situations, enhancing public safety and emergency management. This rapid notification system is especially valuable in time-sensitive scenarios, allowing first responders to respond quickly and effectively.

Beyond safety considerations, CAVs provide additional support to first responders in several other ways – including through data and technology. During a recent study and demonstration of CAVs on Transurban’s 395 express lanes, my Transurban team and our colleagues collaborated with law enforcement agencies across the country that raised many good questions.

1. Can CAV help us determine what happened in a road accident?

2. How should a police officer interact with a CAV and one without a driver?

3. Will the CAV recognize the police car and respond appropriately?

Within the federal grant project, the importance of incorporating input from first responders during the development and implementation of CAV technologies proved critical – ensuring that those who dedicate themselves day after day to ensuring our safety, They have the tools they need to do so. As self-driving vehicles are becoming more and more popular.

Moving on: work still to come

Armed with this knowledge, governments and road operators should take proactive measures to increase the safety of autonomous driving for the general public and streamline the response process for first responders.

To achieve this, we need to build an infrastructure that focuses on:

• To increase CAV for safe operation.

• Providing vital information to first responders.

• Enabling timely alerts for first responders.

To meet these needs, we need to deploy roadside technology capable of effectively understanding this information in real time. Many states, counties and cities across the country have already deployed this technology. This technology includes cameras with machine vision, traffic detectors that provide information on lane-by-lane speed, volume and headway, and lane control signs to digitally circle a section of road. By deploying and integrating these technologies into our roadside infrastructure, we can create an environment where real-time information is readily available, contributing to safe autonomous driving and effectively navigating incidents on the road. Can provide first responders with the tools they need to respond and respond.

Smart roads offer capabilities beyond those associated with CAVs: they play a key role in managing incidents more effectively, reducing secondary crashes, reducing congestion, and preserving life and property. The integration of infrastructure and technology can help first responders know how fast cars were traveling at the time of an accident, how many passengers were on board, the extent of damage to the vehicles and how much debris was present on the road.

The second piece of the puzzle is the creation of the back-end software systems needed to collect, analyze, and contextualize the collected information. This includes the significant ability to aggregate data from diverse sources, whether crowdsourced, privately owned or publicly accessible.

The final part is building the necessary digital bridge between infrastructure and vehicles. The benefits derived from information generated by both vehicles and infrastructure can be fully realized only when timely and reliable communication systems are in place.

The greatest service we can provide to first responders in transportation is to accelerate the adoption of CAVs. We should never forget the fact that CAVs will ultimately reduce the number of accidents and the need for traffic stops. Ultimately, they will reduce the excessive workload of first responders, which is currently unsustainable. To truly support first responders, we must act fast and invest substantially to facilitate everything needed to make CAVs a reality. With investment from governments and collaborative partnerships with private infrastructure experts, we can build infrastructure that can provide and store critical data to CAVs so that CAVs can interact not only with roadways but with each other. Can also communicate.

First responders play some of the most meaningful roles in America, yet their jobs are some of the most challenging. We all depend on first responders to keep us safe on the road (and elsewhere), and the significant stress they face is a collective concern for all of us. The next major advancement in transportation should be a game-changer for them too. Let’s commit to making the investments needed to ensure that CAVs not only transform transportation, but also operate seamlessly to support and enhance the vital work of our first responders.

