Smart irrigation technology covers “more crop per drop”

Putting solutions in the cloud but learning with boots on the ground, GEAR Lab researchers create low-cost, solar-powered irrigation tools to make precision agriculture more accessible (MIT News).

In agriculture today, robots and drones can monitor fields, temperature and humidity sensors can be automated to meet crop needs, and many other systems and equipment make farms more efficient, resource-conscious, and profitable. Are. The use of precision agriculture, as these technologies are collectively known, offers significant benefits. However, because the technology can be expensive, it is out of reach for most of the world’s farmers.

“There are a lot of poor small, subsistence farmers around the world,” says Susan Emrose, a research scientist at the Global Engineering and Research (GEAR) Lab at MIT. “Due to increasing food production needs, deteriorating soils, water scarcity and small plots, these farmers cannot continue their existing practices.”

According to some estimates, global demand for fresh water will exceed supply by 40% by the end of the decade. About 80% of the world’s 570 million farms are classified as small farms, many of which are located in under-resourced and water-stressed areas. With the demand for food increasing due to rapid population growth and climate change, and greater pressure on natural resources, it is important to adopt sustainable agricultural practices among smallholder farmers.

Amroz, who helps lead desalination, drip irrigation, water and sanitation projects for Gear Lab, says these smallholder farmers need to move toward more mechanized practices. “We’re trying to make solar-powered irrigation more affordable for farmers and give them access to equipment they can’t afford right now,” she says. “More crop per drop, more crop per area, that’s our goal.”

Drip irrigation systems release controlled amounts of water and nutrients directly into the root zone of the crop through a network of pipes and emitters. These systems can reduce water consumption by 20 to 60% compared to traditional flood irrigation methods.

“Agriculture uses 70% of the fresh water in use worldwide. “Large-scale adoption and correct management of drip irrigation can help reduce freshwater consumption, which is especially important for areas facing water scarcity or groundwater depletion,” said the PhD student and Gear. says Caroline Shelein SM ’19, a member of the Drip Lab. Irrigation team. “There’s a lot of irrigation technology developed for larger farms that can put more money into it – but affordable doesn’t necessarily mean ‘not technologically advanced’.”

GEAR Labs has designed several drip irrigation technology solutions to date, including a low-pressure drip emitter capable of reducing pumping energy by more than 50% compared to existing emitters; A system-level optimization model that analyzes factors such as local weather conditions and crop layout to reduce overall system operating costs by up to 30%; and a low-cost precision irrigation controller that optimizes system energy and water use, enabling farmers to operate the system at an ideal time given their specific resources, needs and preferences. The controller has recently been shown to reduce water consumption by more than 40% compared to traditional practices.

To create these new, affordable technologies, the team tapped an important knowledge source – the farmers themselves.

Amos Winter SM ’05, PhD ’11 says, “We haven’t just created different technology – we’ve also advanced our understanding of how people will interact with and value this technology, and we’ve brought the technology to fruition. “Did it before it even happened.” , associate professor of mechanical engineering and principal investigator of the MIT Gear Lab. “Getting confirmation that farmers would value the technology before we completed it was incredibly important.”

The team held “Farmer Field Days” and conducted interviews with over 200 farmers, suppliers and industry professionals in Kenya, Morocco and Jordan, the regions selected to host the field pilot test sites. These specific sites were chosen for several reasons, including solar availability and water scarcity, and because all of them were great candidate markets for eventual adoption of the technology.

“People generally understand their problems very well, and they are very good at solving them,” says Fiona Grant ’17, SM ’19, who is also a PhD candidate with the Gear Lab Drip Irrigation team . “As designers, our role is really to provide a different set of expertise and another opportunity to get the tools or resources they need.”

For example, the controller captures weather information, such as relative humidity, temperature, wind speed values, and precipitation. Then, using artificial intelligence, it calculates and predicts the solar exposure of the field for the day and the exact irrigation requirements for the farmer, and sends the information to their smartphone. How much or how little an individual site uses automation depends on the farmer. In its first season of operation at a Moroccan test site, GEAR Lab technology reduced water consumption by 44% and energy consumption by 38% compared to a neighboring farm using a traditional drip irrigation method.

“The way you are going to operate a system is going to have a big impact on the way you design it,” says Grant. “We realized what changes farmers would or would not be willing to make in terms of interacting with the system. “We found that what we could change, and what change would be acceptable, were not necessarily the same thing.”

Farm manager Ezra Ondimu repairs the drip irrigation system at Puma Springs Farm in Kenya. The farm is a test site for the MIT Gear Lab’s low-cost precision irrigation controller, which optimizes system energy and water use. Credit: John Friedah.

Gear Lab alumna Georgia Van de Zande ’15, SM ’18, PhD ’23, agrees. “It’s more than just providing a low-cost system, it’s also about building something they want to use and rely on.”

In Jordan, researchers at a full-scale test farm are operating a solar-powered drip system with a prototype of a controller and receiving smartphone commands on when to open and close manual valves. In Morocco, the controller is working in a research farm with a fully automated hydraulic system; Researchers are monitoring irrigation and performing additional agricultural tasks. In Kenya, where precision agriculture and smart irrigation have not yet been widely adopted, a simple version of the controller serves to provide educational and training information in addition to offering scheduling and control capabilities.

Knowledge is power for farmers, and also for designers and engineers. Winter says that if an engineer can know the user’s needs, they are more likely to create successful solutions.

“The most powerful tool a designer has is perspective. I have a vision – the math and science and technological innovation side – but I don’t know anything about what it’s like to live every day as a farmer in Jordan or Morocco,” Winter says. “I don’t know what’s blocking the filter, or who turns off the water. If you can see the world through the stakeholders’ eyes, you’ll be able to see needs and constraints that you might not otherwise understand.

Winter says the technology his team is building is exciting for several reasons.

“To be in a situation where the world is saying, ‘We need to deal with water stress, we need to deal with climate adaptation, and we need to do that especially in resource-constrained countries,’ and To be in a position where we can do something about it and produce something of tremendous value and efficacy is incredible,” says Winter. “It’s thrilling to solve the right problem at the right time, at large scale.”

