The Smart City Market Forecast & Analysis 2021-2025″ report has been added to Technavio's offering. 2020 and The potential growth gap for the smart city market between 2025 is US$151.99 billion, according to Technavio's latest market analysis report. The report estimates that the market will see a rapid growth pace at a CAGR of 19.43% in the global IT spending market. The growth will be driven by factors such as increased government investment in IT infrastructure, rising demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices and growing demand for passive electronic components. Analysts have predicted a YoY growth of 18.40% in 2021. Our report Smart Value chain analysis provides comprehensive information on the city market, which sellers can leverage to gain competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis section will help sellers reduce costs and improve customer services during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Cities Market 2023-2027

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: Increase in IT consolidation and modernization is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global smart cities market. Continuous changes in technology and the need for IT modernization in many industry sectors such as manufacturing sectors are the major factors driving the adoption of IT services and deployment of smart city projects to provide better connectivity and sustainability. The public sector is adopting IT services and implementing IT service policies, as they help align operational processes and reduce costs linked to IT and business strategy. Emerging trends in IT consolidation are creating huge employment opportunities for youth across the world, leading to brain drain.

Market Challenge: High cost of upgrading smart grid is one of the major challenges for the growth of the global smart city market.

The costs involved in upgrading the smart grid include additional investments in distribution systems, replacement of transmission lines, power distribution systems, substation digitization and digital controls. These utilities’ aging power infrastructure and their increasing need for renewable energy grid integration will likely increase their grid renewal budgets in the coming years. Electric utility providers are reluctant to upgrade their power grids to make them compatible with smart grid data management solutions due to high costs. This is expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the global smart cities market.

Key Market Segment Insights:

The Smart City market report is segmented by application (Smart infrastructure, smart energy, smart mobility, smart security, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America and MEA,

Analysis of Revenue Generating Segment: Smart city market share growth in the smart infrastructure segment will be significant during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing industrial development, commercialization and awareness about effective use of energy and building optimization. Rapid advancements in technology innovation will drive the adoption of smart infrastructure as systems can deploy Internet of Things (IoT), analytics and cloud computing to build effective monitoring, control and operations.

Regional Opportunities: 37% of the market growth during the forecast period will come from Europe. The UK, Germany and Spain are the major markets for smart cities in Europe. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the market growth in South American, APAC and MEA regions. Availability of high-speed wireless networks and increased connected devices such as smartphones and IoT penetration will facilitate the growth of the smart city market in Europe during the forecast period.

Some companies were mentioned with their offers

ABB Limited



accenture plc



Alphabet Inc.



Cisco Systems Inc.



HP Inc.



International Business Machines Corporation



LG Electronics Inc.



Microsoft Corporation



Oracle Corporation



SAP SE



Siemens AG

Scope of Smart City Market report coverage Description page number 120 base year 2020 forecast period 2021-2025 Growth pace and CAGR Accelerate at CAGR of 19.43% Market growth 2021-2025 151.99 billion US dollars market structure fragmented Year-on-Year Growth (%) 18.40 regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC and South America Market Contribution Performance Europe at 37% major consumer countries America, Britain, Germany, Spain and Japan competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, scope of consumer engagement Profiles of companies were prepared ABB Ltd., Accenture PLC, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE and Siemens AG. market dynamics Basic market analysis, market growth drivers and restraints, fast growing and slow growing segments analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market status analysis for the forecast period. scope of customization If our reports don’t include the data you’re looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get the segments customized.

Main topics covered:

executive Summary

market scenario

market size

five forces analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

customer scenario

geographical landscape

vendor landscape

vendor analysis

Contract

