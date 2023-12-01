Small-town maker economies are the antidote to AI labor market fears

People have seen their economies gradually improve as they start businesses in the creative economy, including art, ethical clothing, furniture and locally sourced food.Getty

Locally owned businesses line the main streets in Catskill, NY. You’ll find a cidery, Left Bank, along Catskill Creek which flows into the Hudson River. An article in Hudson Valley, a local magazine, states that the cidery was founded in 2020 by husband-and-wife Tim Graham and Anna Rosenkranz after they began making homemade cider from spoiled apples for fun. His friend Dave Snyder also joined the company as a founder.

Across the street, the Stinging Nettle Apothecary offers herbal tinctures, creams and teas, among other things. One sign advertises geranium essential oil to lift your mood, and I think it does. Stinging Nettle is the front of a shop selling handmade tables, many of which are made of shiny hardwood black walnut. And antique shops and coffee shops – called sitiots, selling locally grown mushroom tinctures and various other supplies for the artistic soul – line the rest of the street.

In the wake of the pandemic, and as a wave of AI-generated automation is about to hit the US economy, more people are turning to the idea of ​​opening their own businesses, especially in creative professions. The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation reported that entrepreneurship rates reached a 24-year high in 2022. I thought about this during my Thanksgiving trip to the Catskills, where there aren’t any chain stores and not a lot of computers in sight.

A decade ago, the people running these shops and working there were seen as laggards. The jobs and money were in knowledge-based jobs in the city. But artificial intelligence is poised to replace many entry-level jobs that involve routine cognitive tasks, especially in marketing, coding, and sales.

The online takes over part of the economy as humans re-enter the physical world.Getty

The creative, or maker, economy could be an antidote to the labor market. In supporting these small-scale innovators, artists, and entrepreneurs, the United States may be a little behind. Some countries, including Saudi Arabia, are pouring money into developing arts economies, and others, such as France, have created trade protections based on what Americans might dismiss as craft.

However, I have seen this kind of economic growth in small cities and towns across the country. Across the river in Hudson, New York, an initiative to support the local film industry has been led by actress Mary Stuart Masterson to start a studio. In Frankfort, KY, bourbon is a reviving industry. There are furniture manufacturers, farms and bakeries throughout the country.

Laura Callanan is one of the leaders in the effort to value this part of the economy in America. He began talking about the creative economy in 2016, with the idea that if investors, such as foundations, institutions such as museums, and wealthy families, put more money into creator small businesses, they would see such healthy economic growth. Will start. Creates middle class jobs and lifts up those who have difficulty climbing the corporate ladder.

He founded a New York City-based nonprofit called Upstart Co-Lab, which aimed to create a new class of investing among impact investors, people who wanted to make money and do good.

Former senior vice president of the National Endowment for the Arts, Callanan defined the creative economy as fashion, food, film and TV, video games, and other creative industries. She is moving toward a goal of raising a $100 million fund to invest in other funds, such as the Colorado Enterprise Fund, and directly into companies in the creative industries. Some of them are online, but many have physical products, like clothing company Paskho.

The fund’s investors include foundations making program-related investments; Recoverable grant-advised funds; and thriving non-profit arts and culture organizations.

These days, Callanan is looking forward to the United States. Funds like Upstart are already present in Europe, Latin America and Africa. Anticipation of the growing economic impact of artificial intelligence may increase the attractiveness of small-scale economies. In fact, if you ask Chat GPT which jobs are most protected from the effects of artificial intelligence, it lists creative professions like artists and musicians at the top.

Source: www.forbes.com