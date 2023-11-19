Small-scale farmers received 0.3% of climate finance – analysis

According to a new analysis of international public finance for climate mitigation and adaptation conducted by Climate Food Focus, small-scale farmers who produce 32% of the world’s food are the only source of international climate finance to help them adapt to the impacts of climate change. Received 0.3%. Spending in 2021.

The analysis also shows that the agri-food sector received $8.4 billion in international public climate finance – almost half of the US$16 billion spent on energy – while climate vulnerable and food insecure countries such as Zambia and Sierra Leone received only US$20 million.

Furthermore, the analysis shows that only 2% ($2 billion) of international public climate finance was directed to small-scale family farmers and rural communities – which amounts to about 0.3% of total international climate finance from both public and private sources. Is equal to. The finance needs of smallholders in Sub-Saharan Africa alone are estimated at US$170 billion per year.

Only one fifth (19%) of international public climate finance spending on food and agriculture was used to support sustainable and resilient practices such as agroecology ($1.6 billion). A fraction of the estimated US$300–350 billion required per year.

Hakeem Baliriyane, president of the Eastern and Southern Africa Small-Scale Farmers Forum, laments that small-scale farmers who produce food around the world receive only a fraction of climate finance.

“Climate change has helped push 122 million people into hunger since 2019. It will not be possible to reverse this trend if governments continue to tie the hands of millions of family farmers. Together we produce a third of the world’s food, yet we receive a fraction of the climate finance we need to adapt,” says Balirian.

Another report titled Untapped Potential also shows that 80% of international public climate finance spent on the agri-food sector is channeled through recipient governments and donor country NGOs.

Access to funding becomes difficult for family farmer organizations due to complex eligibility rules and application processes and lack of information on how and where to apply. Family farmers received only a quarter (24%) of the finance spent on the agri-food sector in 2021.

Many small-scale farmers lack the infrastructure, technology and resources to adapt to climate impacts that have a serious impact on global food security and rural economies.

Family farms of less than two hectares produce one third of the world’s food (32%), while farms of 5 hectares or less produce half of the global production of nine major crops—rice, peanuts, cassava, millet, wheat, potatoes, Are responsible for more. , maize, barley and rye—and grow about three-quarters of the coffee and 90% of the cocoa. More than 2.5 billion people globally depend on family farms for their livelihoods.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says the most effective way to safeguard food security is to adopt more nature-friendly and diverse food systems. Family farmers are at the forefront of these efforts.

For example, in the Pacific region, farmers are planting breadfruit trees with other crops because it is drought resistant, rarely uprooted by storms and cyclones and produces a nutritious staple food crop.

“Our message to governments is clear: more than 600 million family farms are already engaged in building more sustainable and resilient food systems,” explains Alberto Broch, President of COPROFAM, the Confederation of Family Producer Organizations of the expanded MERCOSUR. “There is a wealth of knowledge and experience that must be harnessed. By including their voices in decision-making and ensuring direct access to more climate finance, we can build a powerful coalition in the fight against climate change.”

“Generations of family farming experience and the latest scientific evidence tell us that working with nature and empowering local communities is key to securing food production in a changing climate,” says Esther Penunia, Secretary General of the Asian Farmers Association. A key Steps need to be taken to rethink climate finance to support these tried and tested climate solutions with more finance targeted at sustainable practices like family farmers and agroecology.

Research from a new coalition of farmer networks representing more than 35 million small-scale producers in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Pacific is being released ahead of COP28 to agree on a global target for adaptation. Is determined for.

The UAE Presidency is also urging governments to include food and agriculture in national climate plans for the first time and to increase finance for food system transformation.

Source: www.bing.com