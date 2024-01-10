Small satellite market set to cross USD 13.05 billion

Westford USA, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the latest global research from SkyQuest small satellite market Increase in CubeSat adoption, proliferation of constellations for global coverage, enhanced data analytics capabilities, integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), emergence of dedicated small satellite launch services, on-orbit servicing and debris removal. Increase in solutions, development of standardized interfaces and components, and exploration of new orbits beyond Low Earth Orbit (LEO) for various applications are the trends that aid the growth of the market.

A small satellite, also known as a minisatellite or smallsat, is an artificial satellite whose wet mass (including fuel) is less than 500 kilograms (1,100 lb). Small satellites are becoming increasingly popular due to their lower cost and shorter development time compared to larger satellites. They are also more versatile and can be used for a variety of applications including Earth observation, communications, navigation, and scientific research.

Major players in the small satellite market

airbus defense and space

Ball Aerospace

boeing space

black sky

Blue Canyon Technologies

Gomspace

L3Harris Technologies

Lockheed Martin

Maxar Technologies

Northrop Grumman

Planet Labs

Spire Global

Surrey Satellite Technology

Thales Alenia Space

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX)

Tyvak Nano-Satellite System

AAC Clyde Space

Ardusat

icy eye

Capella Space

cleos space

leaf space

Umbra Lab

Vorticity Aerospace

Nano satellite and micro satellite demand to grow substantially over the forecast period

Nanosatellites and microsatellites dominate the global online market because they are more cost-effective to build and launch than larger satellites. This cost advantage makes them attractive to many customers including startups, research institutes, and even large organizations.

Earth observation is the leading application segment

In terms of application, Earth observation is the leading segment due to its importance for collecting high-resolution images and data for applications such as agriculture, forestry, urban planning, disaster monitoring and environmental management. The increasing demand for accurate and updated geospatial information in various sectors has driven the need for more Earth observation satellites.

North America is the leading market due to private sector innovation

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets, with a heavy emphasis on private sector innovation. The United States government is actively supporting the development and deployment of small satellites through programs such as the CubeSat Initiative and the Commercial Replenishment Service (CRS) program, facilitating the launch of small satellites to the International Space Station (ISS). Is.

A recent report provides an in-depth analysis of the major players operating in the small satellite market. This comprehensive assessment considers several important factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies and strategies, providing invaluable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully examined the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographical analysis. Finally, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their ongoing efforts to develop innovative solutions that meet the ever-increasing demand for small satellites.

Major developments in the small satellite market

In May 2022, SpaceX launched a batch of Starlink satellites, continuing the deployment of its global broadband internet constellation.

In April 2022, OneWeb launched a batch of small satellites, expanding its constellation to provide global Internet connectivity.

Key Questions Answered in Small Satellite Market Report

Which specific growth drivers are anticipated to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their dominant position?

How do regional trends and patterns differ in the global market, and how might these differences shape the future growth of the market?

