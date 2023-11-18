Given the tremendous surge from the bottom, the stock market is definitely looking bullish in November. But the large-cap bias of the S&P 500 (SPY) continues to mask some of the weakness found in smaller stocks. This important topic must be reviewed to appreciate the health and longevity of this boom. This topic is at the center of Steve Reitmeister’s most recent commentary featuring a preview of his top 11 picks for today’s market. Read further for more information…

This year’s fastest event occurred on Tuesday, November 14. This happened when small caps in the Russell 2000 nearly tripled the return of the S&P 500 (SPY) at +5.44%.

Since then, large caps have continued to rise and small caps have once again lagged behind. It makes me wonder how bullish is this market really???

Let’s consider this important topic in more detail in today’s commentary.

market commentary

November has been absolutely bullish. It cannot be denied that the decline in bond rates has provided a major catalyst for the rise in stock prices.

As you can see in the chart below, we have reclaimed bullish territory above the 3 major moving averages for the S&P 500:

Moving averages: 50 day (yellow), 100 day (orange), 200 day (red)

Yet when we consider the outlook for small caps… it’s not so good. Here is the same 3-month chart with key trend lines for the Russell 2000:

Moving averages: 50 day (yellow), 100 day (orange), 200 day (red)

The above +5.44% gain for this major index on Tuesday was very promising. That’s because there’s no way to really feel bullish when all the gains are just accumulating for the usual mega cap suspects formerly known as FAANG and now being called the Magnificent 7.

The hallmark of a true bull market is that it has a higher risk appetite, which attracts investors to smaller, higher-growth companies. This is also reflected in the long term advantage for small caps vs large caps which has not really been true in over 3 years.

So yes, there are good signs for investors. Inflation and bond rates are going down, raising the possibility that the Fed is at the end of its vicious cycle. But until small caps see more gains, we are right to be somewhat skeptical of this market’s bullish potential.

Speaking of inflation, it was actually a better-than-expected reading for CPI on Tuesday which was on the back of impressive gains in stocks. That concept got an exclamation mark on Wednesday as the more forward-looking PPI report showed a -0.5% month-on-month decline in inflation. Yes, a negative PPI reading bodes well for future CPI and PCE readings, which are what the Fed is focused on.

This explains the continued decline in treasury rates…and mortgages…and auto loans…and corporate borrowing costs, which point to a healthy economy ahead. It also indicates that the Fed may end its rapid rate hike regime in the near future.

In fact, CME’s widely followed FedWatch tool shows almost no prospects for another Fed rate hike given this recent news. Now the guessing game focuses on when the Fed will start lowering rates.

Probabilities point to it being 4% at the meeting in late January 2024. This increases the probability for the March 20, 2024 meeting to 33%. and 42% for May 1, 2024.

Yes, the Fed may raise rates again depending on the data. But he has made it clear that his policy is already restrictive and its long-term impact is slow.

So maybe the market has it right. The Fed has finished raising rates and in the spring of 2024 they will begin lowering rates which is beneficial for economic growth…earnings growth…and stock price appreciation.

It says that staying bullish is beneficial. And this should point to eventual outperformance in the small cap sector.

In fact, this will be the best indicator of true market health. Thus, we’ll be keeping an eye on the Russell 2000 in hopes that it breaks out… and stays above its 200-day moving average which is just 3% above current levels.

steve reitmeister…but everyone calls me Rietti (pronounced “righty”)

CEO, StockNews.com and Editor, RateMeister Total Returns

SPY shares fell $0.14 (-0.03%) in Friday trading. Year-to-date, the SPY has gained 19.18%, compared with a 100% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister

Steve is better known to StockNews viewers as “Reighty”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investing experience in the Rietmeister Total Return Portfolio. Learn more about Rieti’s background as well as links to his most recent articles and stock picks.

