Small businesses see a long road to recovery after Hollywood strike ends

Sarah Clifford runs Animal Savvy, a small business that provides animals for television and film productions. He believes it will take about five to 10 years for them to recover because of the recent strike by Hollywood actors and writers.

When one of his own dogs needed emergency surgery, he said it cost close to $16,000, he had to max out his credit cards and use up all his savings. He said that he had taken a loan.

“Of course, the hardest thing for me is my responsibility to take care of my animals because they didn’t ask to be my animals,” Clifford said. “They don’t know the strike is going on. I always put them first. I’ve used all my unemployment checks to feed the animals and I’m at the last one.

She has 16 dogs and three cats – all working animals – a potbelly pig, who has since retired from showbiz, about a dozen hens and hens, four birds and fish. She said she has been a “protective parent” who makes sure his needs are met and that he is getting exercise and training at her farm in the Antelope Valley between Acton and Palmdale.

But, he said, it is not easy. High-energy dogs, especially Rottweilers, are destructive and will chew up everything if it doesn’t get their needs met, she said.

“If you don’t give them a job and you don’t give them enough stimulation, they’ll become destructive, but I don’t get angry or upset at them,” she said.

Clifford had dogs starring in Hulu old man, Which had to stop production due to strike. She is hoping to get a call next week to know when the shooting will resume.

“I can’t speculate, but I’m hoping not before January, because now that the strike is over and the holidays are starting, I don’t know what impact it will have on the schedule,” she said.

LAist also contacted two businesses we spoke to in July After all, what effect have the strikes had on them? ,

Burbank-based event planner Peggy Phillip, who runs Dial M Productions, said business has been slow.

“People weren’t quite sure what they were supposed to do,” he said. “People are on strike and trying to figure out where their next meal is coming from, party business is down.”

Philip said, events in the corporate world came to a halt. The strikes affected everyone.

“When you’re living in L.A., and you’re not working or you’re affected by the strike, for example, you’re not going to have a big birthday party,” she said. “You’re going to have to do something small because you don’t know how long your savings will hold out.”

Phillip thinks it will be the New Year before people return to work.

Philip predicts that the types of events companies host will also change. When employees returned to work after the COVID-19 pandemic, companies organized team building programs. He believes that once the strikes are over, there will be more parties like this instead of parties where workers can “meet everyone and let’s make it a fun time.”

Another “company town” business in Burbank is Sotta. Amber Dedman, general manager of the Mediterranean Restaurant across the street from Disney, said the strikers came daily and helped the restaurant stay afloat during uncertain times.

“I know there are many other businesses in the Burbank area and across L.A. that have certainly suffered losses, but fortunately we had their support,” he said. “We’ve just been with them through this whole thing, and hopefully they’ll continue to be customers and not forget about us.”

