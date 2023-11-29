Small Business Spotlight: Ms. Jetsetter Takes Off – Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Published on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Starting a travel accessory company at the beginning of a global pandemic is not easy. Just ask Tracy McGhee, founder of Ms. Jetsetter.

“There were times when I thought my business wouldn’t be successful,” McGhee said. “I wanted to start a company focused on helping people travel in an organized, fashionable way, but with the pandemic, no one was traveling anymore.”

Despite these challenges, McGhee not only successfully launched Ms. Jetsetter in 2019, but navigated it through the pandemic and was able to significantly grow the business over time. Its line of fashionable, sustainable travel accessories can now be found in many national retailers as well as over 30 boutiques across the country.

Success wasn’t always obvious, but with the help of Polsky Exchange’s Small Business Development Program, McGhee was able to take Ms. Jetsetter from a simple idea to the success it has today.

take off

After experiencing frustration with tangled necklaces, disorganized makeup, and basic travel bags while traveling, McGhee thought there had to be a better answer. She wanted something simple that would keep her organized, but also do it stylishly.

He started looking for options, but to his surprise he found nothing.

“I wanted something beyond just the outfit – something stylish, a little elevated,” McGhee said. “But I didn’t see it, so I thought there must be an opportunity here.”

With no background in manufacturing or product design, McGhee began searching for manufacturers online. The process was not smooth at all, taking countless hours to find someone willing to work with him to create the product he wanted, without any significant investment.

Over time, she eventually found a manufacturer willing to work with her on the project, and after a few iterations of customization—adding and removing various options—McGhee had her first product: a jewelry case, A makeup case with brushes, a toiletries bag with a detachable pouch, and the Triple Trio – a stylish, functional set that includes all three.

With his first products in hand, he started selling to his family and friends. The initial response was encouraging – they liked what he created – but to properly test his products, McGhee wanted to get in front of people he had no connection to. They set up several small popup markets around Chicago and were surprised by the continued positive reception.

“When I started selling on popups, I noticed there was some interest and I was gaining a little traction,” McGhee said. “I started to really believe I could do something.”

Hoping to build on this momentum, McGhee signed up to attend a large retail trade show. However, just as Ms. Jetsetter was starting to take off, the whole world was being shut down.

disturbance

In March 2020, McGhee set up Ms. Jetsetter’s first booth at a major retail trade show. As she sat there, she remembered looking around at the abandoned buildings.

“The week of the trade show was the same week the world was shutting down because of COVID,” McGhee said. “I remember being there and talking to other vendors, and no one really knew what was going on. It seemed light from an attendance standpoint, but it was also my first show, so I didn’t really know what to expect.

Although many customers canceled their plans to attend, some still came. And for McGhee, that’s all he needed.

McGhee said, “I still got my first order on that show – a local consignment shop in Chicago.” “It really made me believe that there are possibilities for Ms. Jetsetter.”

air adjustment

As Ms. Jetsetter began to see success, McGhee recognized that to recover from the pandemic, she would need to move forward. People were no longer traveling, and as a company selling travel accessories, it was a challenging environment.

She immediately got to work and created a new product – a stylish face mask and wristlet set that complemented the triple trio. And while she was initially unsure how this would happen, it ultimately became the thing that helped Ms. Jetsetter get through the pandemic.

“At this time, I was part of a retail accelerator program designed to help small businesses, and thanks to that program, I was able to give my face mask and wristlet set to Walgreens,” McGhee said. “They liked the product and tested it in some local stores. It was successful and they eventually expanded it to even more stores.

“I can look back now and see that my pivot-to-product and the pandemic allowed me to get into my first major retailer,” McGhee said. “At the time, I wasn’t necessarily seeing all the positives, because I was worried about getting Ms. Jetsetter out of the pandemic, but in hindsight I can see the silver lining now.”

cruising altitude

From that point, the development of Ms. Jetsetter began. As the pandemic continued, McGhee introduced more products that were more in line with the original concept of her business. As people started coming back to travel, they also joined in. The success caught the attention of other retailers and Ms. Jetsetter began expanding into other stores, including TJ Maxx, some airports across the US, and soon Macy’s.

McGhee’s efforts have also been marked by accolades and recognition, including winning the Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council’s Supplier of the Year – Class I award, and the Walgreens Diverse Supplier Award and the National Minority Supplier Development Council’s Supplier of the Year Award. Nominations are included.

“It’s been an incredible journey, with many ups and downs, but I’m still here and very grateful for that,” McGhee said.

McGhee plans to continue construction. Her immediate goals are focused on getting Ms. Jetsetter in front of more customers by making her products available through more distribution channels and retailers.

Looking ahead, she hopes to expand the product line for anyone who travels.

“Men are asking for a line all their own, so I’d love to create something that appeals to men, women and gender-conforming travelers,” McGhee said. “I would also like to expand into travel accessories for kids and pets. People are traveling like they never have before, so there’s definitely room to create products that can help any and everyone stay organized.

travel plan

Ms. Jetsetter started with a simple idea. With a background in sales and marketing, it was a challenge to start an entire business from scratch.

Early on, McGhee was introduced to the Polsky Exchange’s Small Business Development Program, which helps South and West Side businesses grow and scale. Excited to receive help starting her business, she learned that the program had a revenue need that she could not meet. Instead of giving up, he decided to move forward anyway.

“I saw a need for revenue and I knew I didn’t have it, but I also knew I needed help,” McGhee said. “I have a background in a corporate environment, which helps a lot, but it’s very different from entrepreneurship and starting a business, so I knew I needed guidance.”

“I contacted the exchange and asked if they would consider me, and eventually they allowed me to join the program.”

This event was paramount in launching Ms. Jetsetter. She was able to receive guidance from a mentor and was given a team of University of Chicago students to provide practical mentorship, which had a lasting impact on her and the business.

“I’m still in contact with my advisor from that program,” McGhee said. “I had student assistants and they helped me create a marketing plan. I used their recommendations for my products and it was very helpful. It was a great way to see how someone else sees business and think about different ways to get my products and brand out there.”

Source: polsky.uchicago.edu