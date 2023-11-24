Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday, an opportunity for small businesses to market their products and services outside the shadow of “big-box” stores and franchises.

The most recent data from 2021 shows that Indiana is home to approximately 530,000 small businesses across the state; Companies with less than 20 employees. Small Business Saturday inspires shoppers to support these businesses as they recover from the pandemic.

An Indiana business owner turned her burnout as a mental health caseworker into a career as a licensed massage and skin therapist.

Lanetia Woolridge, owner of Lanetia Day Spa, said the business reflects her personality.

“When I was trying to figure out what I wanted to go back to school for, massage therapy came up,” Woolridge said. “I can promote wellness and make people feel good. And by becoming a massage therapist, I’m still helping people, but in a different capacity.”

Despite the pandemic, Woolridge decided in 2021 that now was the time to become an entrepreneur. He admitted that gaining customers was difficult, but he marketed his business for pain management as well as comfort. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, women own more than 42% of businesses in Indiana, veterans own more than 7%, and Hispanics own about 4%.

Business News Daily lists some of the biggest challenges for small businesses like disorganization, undervaluing your business, not having a business plan and fear of failure. Wooldridge advised him:

“Don’t listen to the naysayers,” Wooldridge underlined. “Surround yourself with positive like-minded people. It will take a lot of hard work. There will be busy days, slow days, but just keep working at it and eventually, your business will be successful. So, my opinion would be to go for it “

Forbes magazine highlighted another challenge. It says that between February and April 2020, 41% of black-owned businesses nationally closed due to lack of access to capital, as well as 36% of Hispanic-owned businesses and 25% of women-owned businesses. Went.

When you’re out looking for Black Friday and holiday shopping deals today, many “Made in America” ​​items may be on your favorites list.

A new survey conducted by Morning Consult in coordination with the Alliance for American Manufacturing reports that 83% of American consumers prefer to buy American-made products.

Shinola and Bedrock Manufacturing CEO Avenette Cobbina said it is important to boost the country’s economy by promoting jobs and local businesses.

“Manufacturing in America is the core of our existence,” Cobina said. “Our people celebrate that passion and our products reflect that commitment. No one said this journey was easy, but we believe it’s the only way.”

The survey found that three out of four American adults want companies to be punished for falsely marketing their goods as “Made in the USA.” In recent years, the Federal Trade Commission has increasingly cracked down on the financial consequences for fraudulent Made in USA claims.

70% of those surveyed supported offering tax credits to consumers who legally purchase American-made goods.

Industry leaders say this is an exciting time in American manufacturing. The National Association of Manufacturing reports growth in US manufacturing over the past 10 years, and in particular, big jumps since 2016.

Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, sees semiconductor, manufacturing and clean-energy jobs coming back, and says he’s optimistic about the future.

“A lot of people woke up during the pandemic,” Paul said. “And said, ‘You know what? I don’t like supply-chain disruption. I don’t like not being able to get things. I don’t like having to rely on China for medicine, if it has to be So come across the sea.

When shopping online, there are currently no laws requiring manufacturing labels. Paul said many people have turned to online shopping, and the proposed Country of Origin Online Labeling Act has bipartisan support. Under this bill, online retailers will be required to identify the country of manufacturing of their products.

The major utilities in West Virginia, Mon Power and Potomac Edison, want to reduce the credits their solar customers receive for producing the electricity the utilities use. Critics said the move would disrupt the solar energy market in the state.

Net metering is a billing mechanism that gives residential and small business owners credit for excess energy produced by their solar panels, which flows back into the grid. Customers are billed only for the difference between their usage and what they generate, and credits earned can be used to reduce monthly costs.

Emmett Pepper, policy director for the nonprofit Energy Efficient West Virginia, said current solar customers will not be affected, but the change will affect those who want to take control of their energy bills.

“Most people want to install solar panels to save money and this will make it harder to do that,” Pepper argued.

More than 3,000 West Virginia homes and businesses participate in rooftop solar net metering programs. Residents can participate and submit feedback to the State Public Service Commission. The commission is expected to take a decision on the matter early next year.

Gary Zuckett, executive director of the West Virginia Citizen Action group, explained that net metering provides energy security and increases resiliency against extreme weather events by decentralizing power generation. He said banning net metering would put pressure on the power grid and stunt job growth in the state’s emerging energy sector.

“We really think it’s beneficial for the power company to have more people net metered,” Zuckett explained. “They should not be penalized by trying to reduce the credit they get for putting power into the grid.”

In a 2022 Pew survey, when asked about possible reasons for installing solar panels, more than 90% of homeowners said that saving money was a motivating factor. Last year, the Biden administration implemented new federal tax credits for installing residential solar energy.

Montana has upgraded its outdated online unemployment insurance system, which should allow the state to process unemployment claims more efficiently. The system had not been modernized in over 20 years.

The last time Montana updated its online unemployment insurance system, people were still using dial-up modems on their home landlines and Windows 95 software to access the Internet. The new system took more than a year to build.

Labor and Industries Commissioner Sarah Swanson said the new features will make it easier for claimants to apply for benefits and for employers to pay their unemployment taxes.

“This allows for secure messaging,” Swanson explained. “Instead of communicating with our staff in unemployment via phone or ‘snail mail,’ claimants can now chat directly and securely, right from that cell phone or that tablet. And that includes secure, electronic fact-finding. is also. “

Swanson said this can save days or weeks in resolving reporting discrepancies between the claimant and a previous employer. Ironically, Montana’s unemployment rate is historically low at only 2.3% or about 13,000 people.

But Swanson cautioned that such a low number is not typical for Montana, and is expected to increase based on past data.

“Historically, we have only had 27 months – in the history of reporting in Montana – where our unemployment was below 3%,” Swanson emphasized. “Interestingly, 25 of those 27 months are the last 25 months.”

Nearly a quarter million claimant accounts were transferred to the new system, where Swanson said the average unemployment claim now takes just 6.5 minutes to file.

