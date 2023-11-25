Small Business Saturday 2023 kicks off in Chicago, suburbs are providing local support to holiday shoppers

CHICAGO (WLS) — Jolly Christmas carols ring out from the small business Saturday inside the Devon Market in Rogers Park, ushering in one of the most important days of the year for these local shops.

“This is what keeps us alive and it’s what keeps the community going,” said Christian Anguiano of Devon Market. “It draws attention and lets people know that we are here and hopefully we are here to stay.”

According to the US Chamber of Commerce, Small Business Saturday started in 2010 to help businesses affected during the economic recession.

Thirteen years later, the holidays continue to grow in importance to small businesses.

“It’s a staple of the community, it’s been here for 16 years,” said Brandon Grooms, owner of Bark Place. “It’s not only the past and present, but it’s also the future for my family.”

Bark Place is a pet store that offers boarding, grooming, and daycare, located at 1775 W. Greenleaf Ave.

Grooms said local shops like his, which are deeply rooted in the community, provide a level of personal customer service that online shops can’t compete with.

“We’re part of the community, I see these dogs every day,” he said. “I see these customers every day, they’re neighbors, they’re friends, they’re family.”

The ABC7 data team analyzed data from Block Advisors, a company that helps small businesses. I show that small business revenues have declined by 59% since the pandemic, making Small Business Saturday even more important.

“When you shop locally and help a small business owner, you’re really helping Chicago’s economy,” said Ken Meyer, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Business Affairs.

The mayor said Small Business Saturday has become a family affair for many people with holiday shopping.

“There are a lot of family traditions during the holiday season in all parts of the world and when you look here at this beautiful store there’s a lot of stuff that comes during the holidays. It kind of brings back memories of your childhood.” Gives,” he said. Mayor.

