NEW YORK – All signs point to a relatively solid holiday season for America’s small businesses. Still, the owners of these businesses show collective concern about the coming months.

They have their customers to thank in both cases.

Americans continued their spending over the summer, with the government estimating the economy grew 4.9% in the third quarter. Yet when they open their wallets, consumers seem pessimistic about their finances. A recent AP-NORC poll found that many Americans are worried about their financial future.

In turn, after two years of COVID-fueled sales growth, owners fear consumers have exhausted their pandemic savings and may cut back this holiday season or opt out and support local businesses. After doing this you can do online shopping again. Inflation is still a concern and interest rates remain high. And the weather cannot be predicted.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty when we talk to retailers,” said Max Rhodes, CEO of Faire, an online wholesale marketplace that many small retailers use to buy inventory. “The combination of high inflation and rising interest rates is hurting consumers which in turn hurts retailers. It remains a strange economy. “The data looks good, but nobody feels good about it.”

Rhodes said his customers started searching for “Christmas” items in mid-August compared to mid-September last year. Buying early can relieve the stress of supply-chain constraints and give owners a chance to restock if something sells out early in the season.

For many retailers, the holidays can account for more than half of their annual sales. Holiday retail sales are expected to grow between 3% and 4% in 2023, according to the trade group National Retail Federation. But the total value of those sales will gradually increase as inflation subsides. According to NRF, sales are projected to jump 5.3% in 2022.

Early signs are that sales are keeping pace with past holiday seasons, with consumers making purchases that help them temporarily relieve their financial worries.

Shop owners are finding that “cozy” items are selling well: high-quality candles, plush stuffed animals for adults, especially the brand Jellycat, all things sparkly (like disco balls), and Barbie- and Taylor-made toys. Anything related to Swift.

“We’re calling it the ‘bright future’ (trend) right now because there’s so much heaviness in the world,” said Rick Haas, owner of eight Patina gift shops in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Minneapolis. “Bright and happy is really the trend we’re seeing overall, this kind of happy escapism and things that make you feel good about life.”

The higher-priced candles are in demand at Measure Twice, a card and gift store in Brooklyn, New York. Owner Kimberly Yurkiewicz said the store had strong sales in 2021 and 2022 and that sales are up again so far this year. He said people are paying $45 to $65 for the candles, up from $25 to $45 last year.

But he said it’s hard to predict numbers when it feels like things are constantly being disrupted, whether it’s COVID, up-and-down tourism, or fears of a recession.

“We still don’t feel like we’re operating under ‘correct’ or ‘regular’ or ‘normal’ data,” he said. “Any kind of accurate analysis has been a real challenge over the last few years, looking back at everything you can do. …It’s hard to know what crisis-free sales reporting should look like.

Andy Wilkerson, co-owner of Blackhawk Hardware in Charlotte, North Carolina, saw an increase in sales in 2021 and 2022 as holiday shoppers focused on outdoor holiday decorations for their home rather than celebrating with guests. But this year the fun is back, and stores are seeing an influx of shoppers purchasing place settings, ornaments and indoor decor.

So far, sales are on par with last year, which is “quite remarkable, especially considering that the past few years were unnaturally high because so many people were staying at home or changing holiday traditions, ” They said. “The fact that we’ve been stable this year is a good sign.”

Some owners are still bearing the scars of supply-chain-driven shortages during the pandemic. Heather Haney, co-owner of Rock Paper Scissors stationery store in Charlottesville, Virginia, shipped inventory and put out holiday items earlier this year — in early October instead of the middle of the month. She says customers have learned to “buy something just by looking at it.”

Heaney also said that after his best-ever two holiday seasons in 2021 and 2022, he is concerned that customers may be tempted by deals from big online players like Amazon.

He said, “Now that we’re a little removed from the Covid years, when our wonderful customers felt strongly about getting out and supporting local, I’m afraid that as life gets busy again will become victims of the convenience of online shopping.” NRF expects online and other non-store sales to grow 7% to 9% this year. According to the NRF, this figure increased by 9.5% during the holiday period in 2022.

Decatur, Ga. Sierra Wallis, owner of a square/feet gift shop in the U.S. who had her best sales in 2021 and 2022, said her sales are up again so far this year, but spending per customer is down. Instead of one customer spending $200, 10 customers are spending $20 each.

“It’s kind of like we’re chasing our own tail,” Wallis said. “It seems like we’re busier, but we’re having to work harder for it.”

Holidays are essential to his business as they account for two-thirds of his annual sales. Wallis said she won’t order much during the holiday season because it can be unpredictable. She has already ordered all of her holiday inventory and expects to sell it by mid-December. She will then restock gift items that can be sold not only during the holidays but also in January and beyond.

“We’re just keeping our fingers crossed, we feel good about it,” he said. “But, you know, I look at the numbers (every year) and it always seems impossible, like, how are we going to sell this much in the next two months? But then it happens.”

